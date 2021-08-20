“8 figures at 24 like I’m Kobe Bryant baby”: Damian Lillard shouts out the Laker legend, Tim Duncan, and DeMar DeRozan on his newest album

Damian Lillard gives a massive shout out to DeMar DeRozan and Kobe Bryant on his newest album, Different On Levels the Lord Allowed.

Damian Lillard has been lauded as being on one the most musically inclined NBA superstars that the league has had in its history. Sure, guys like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant have dabbled in the rap game with the former going platinum but talent-wise, Dame DOLLA is undoubtedly the best the NBA has had to offer.

His discography speaks for itself as he has features from rappers like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Jeremiah. His newest album, Different On Levels the Lord Allowed, follows suit as both Lil Wayne and Snoop have been featured on it. The latter is actually on the song titled ‘Kobe’ which is a tribute to the late Lakers legend.

As for the rest of the album, it has a considerable amount of references to his job as a full-time NBA superstar and the rest of the league.

Damian Lillard shows love to DeMar DeRozan and Kobe Bryant on his 4 th studio album.

‘Kobe’ wasn’t the only song that had mentions of NBA superstars in it as Damian Lillard dropped a couple bars on past legends and his current superstar friends in other songs as well. For starters, he shouted out DeMar DeRozan on the track ‘Overnight’ where he said, “Name a n***a who’s hooping at this level with realer ties, wait hold up, I only know one that’s DeMar DeRozan.”

All the visuals for the new album so far. More coming soon. 🎥🎞 https://t.co/hM2lviKqyM — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 20, 2021

The immediate track after ‘Overnight’ is ‘Right One’ and it saw Lillard drop a bar on Kobe Bryant that read, “8 figures at 24 like I’m Kobe baby.” This is also the song in the album that has a feature from Dr. Carter himself.

Another song off the album has the title ‘Him Duncan’ which is a clear reference to the San Antonio Spurs icon, Tim Duncan. James Harden also got a shout out from Damian Lillard on this album.