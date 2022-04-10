“No Miles Bridges?! Wow!”: Bridges and PJ Washington react as NBA.com disrespectfully leaves Hornets star off their Most Improved Player rankings

Hornets stars Miles Bridges and PJ Washington react as NBA.com’s most recent Most Improved Player ranking rolls in

Miles Bridges has been nothing less than spectacular this season.

When it comes to counting stats, the man from Michigan is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.3% overall. But, the thing is, even those numbers don’t quite tell you how amazing he has been.

When people talk about the Hornets, they often only talk about LaMelo Ball. However, the man is the primary scoring threat, who can also do a bit of everything on this team. And compared to what he was doing last season, his quality this year has just overall been much, much improved. So, with that in mind, he should be one of the top contenders for Most Improved Player, right? Well…

NBA.com recently released its latest Most Improved Player rankings. And they weren’t exactly the most respectful towards the Hornets player.

Bleacher Report’s Most Improved Player Rankings: 1. Jordan Poole

2. Darius Garland

3. Ja Morant

4. Dejounte Murray

5. Anfernee Simons — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 9, 2022

After witnessing this daylight robbery, both Miles Bridges and PJ Washington took to Twitter to announce how they felt. And suffice to say, you’re going to want to see it.

Also Read: LaMelo Ball’s immaculate leadership, Miles Bridges going ballistic and much more!: Charlotte Hornets Playoff Picture

Miles Bridges and PJ Washington show their outrage as the latest Most Improved ranking does not include the former in it

In my personal opinion, Miles Bridges deserves to at least be 2nd on the Most Improved List. And also, who in the world decided to put Ja Morant on this list?! He is an MVP candidate.

Whoever formulated this list needs to learn some respect. And it seems that is an opinion Miles Bridges, and PJ Washington can’t help but agree with.

SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️ no MB wow https://t.co/tU4JQ2QFbI — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) April 9, 2022

Get it right NBA.com. Please, please get it right.

Also Read: “Took her on a trip and then I spun her like Pascal Siakam”: Miles Bridges gave a shoutout to Raptors All-Star forward in his rap ‘Her & Her’, fans think it’s a diss