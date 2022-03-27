“Took her on a trip and then I spun her like Pascal Siakam”: Miles Bridges gave a shoutout to Raptors All-Star forward in his rap ‘Her & Her’, fans think it’s a diss

Pascal Siakam has a spin move that is close to unguardable, Miles Bridges aka RTB MB acknowledges it in his rap song.

NBA players and Hip Hop culture are not much separate from each other. In fact, they might be the closest of any other sports to bring down that culture to their sport. Most of the credit for which goes to THE Allen Iverson.

The man has to be thanked for everything that is culturally great about the league. Not only do players relate more to Hip Hop after AI, but some also have become rappers in their own rights.

Whether it’s the former superstar Shaquille O’Neal or Portland’s Damian Lillard aka Dame Dolla, Golden State’s James Wiseman, or Wolves’ Anthony Edwards, many NBA players have more than decent rapping skills in their arsenal alongside their crazy basketball skills.

The Hornets star Miles Bridges is also in the elite player-artist list, and according to him, he tops that list. He recently came up with a rap that has Raptors fans wondering.

Miles Bridges gives a shoutout to Pascal Siakam, NBA Twitter thinks otherwise

Bridges aka RTB MB, recently released “Her & Her”, a rap piece where he looked like dissing on women, using strong language to refer to them while rapping about a life very different from the one that he actually lives.

But one of the most well-written lines in the rap song might be the one where Miles says “Took her on a trip and then I spinned her like Siakam”. For context, Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors has an amazing spin move.

Coming back to Miles, NBA Twitter can’t get the hang of how good the Hornets forward really is.

“Took her on a trip and then I spinned her like Siakam” – Miles Bridges pic.twitter.com/6iOTXyj06A — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 26, 2022

Some thought it was a diss to Siakam’s move.

Well idk how to feel as a Raptors fan but the music fire has been — Dj Wilson Stan (@WaffleHater22) March 22, 2022

— ₆⁶₆ JOE BYRON (@eddy_niz) March 23, 2022

But people in their right mind know it’s a shoutout.

this is definitely not a diss, y’all insane — Ninety (@MvoNinety) March 22, 2022

Bridges is having his career-best season averaging 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists a game alongside his first time All-Star teammate LaMelo Ball, to lead the Hornets to a winning record and be the 9th seed in East.

While the 24-year-old forward came short behind his younger teammate for the All-Star honor, he certainly does consider himself a better rapper than the youngest Ball brother who has his own album.

Though Bridges doesn’t have his album yet, some of his pieces on YouTube have close to a million views, further cementing his claim to be the best rapper in the league.