“No one can deny Nikola Jokic of the 2022 MVP!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Nuggets star for becoming the first center to record 4 straight triple-doubles since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968

With his 26/11/12 performance yesterday night, Nikola Jokic becomes the first center in 54 years to record triple-doubles in 4 consecutive games.

Nikola Jokic has been on a tear this season. Being one of the most disrespected reigning MVPs of the league, The Joker has been allowing his game to do all the talking for him. Clearly, the Nuggets leader has been shutting up every naysayer with his incredible performance game after game.

On Friday night, Jokic was in an incredible duel with Memphis’s Ja Morant. Behind the former ROTY’s 38-point outing, the Grizzlies managed to grab a 122-118 win. Despite suffering the loss, Nikola, who followed his 49-point triple-double with a 26-point triple-double, got himself in the record books… yet again.

The 6-foot-11 Serbian big man became the first center in 54 years to record 4 straight triple-doubles. Even though they have a 2-2 record in this 4-game span, Jokic has been simply unstoppable, putting up a staggering 29.3 points, 13 rebounds, and 12.3 assists.

Nikola Jokic has 4 straight games with a triple-double on 55% shooting. That is the 2nd-longest streak all-time, behind Wilt Chamberlain, who had a 6-game run in 1968. He is the first center with 4 straight triple-doubles since… Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/wn13oicbE7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2022

Also Read: The GSW MVP and NBA Twitter burst out laughing as a user edits Curry’s scream with that of a sheep

NBA Twitter reacts as Nikola Jokic becomes the first center since Wilt Chamberlain to record 4 straight triple-doubles

As soon as the feat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions.

Nearly every single tme Nikola Jokic accomplishes something unprecedented in NBA history except for one other player, that player is Wilt Chamberlain. Which is to say, if you dig into the difference in their respective eras, Nikola Jokic is entirely unprecedented. https://t.co/D0E7QknQTK — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 21, 2022

Seems Jokić is pretty…valuable… — Chris McD (@prettygoodtakes) January 22, 2022

Was Chamberlain the first to do this?

If he was, what Jokic is doing shouldn’t be real… https://t.co/SJQ1wb2N1T — Troy Simmons ||33-13 (@TSlovesya) January 23, 2022

Nikola Jokic is in the midst of the most efficient individual season ever. With a 32.98 PER, the 3-time All-Star is on track to eclipse Giannis 2019-2020 PER to have the highest Player Efficiency Rating in ABA/NBA history. The reigning MVP has also been the #1 in field goals made this season while being #21 in FGA.

Also Read: When LeBron James shared how nervous he was before popping the big question to his future wife

Jokic recently jumped to the top-most position on the NBA MVP ladder, averaging a solid 25.9/13.9/7.5 for the season.