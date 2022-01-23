“Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh helped me prepare before I proposed to Savannah James!”: When LeBron James shared how nervous he was before popping the big question to his future wife

When LeBron James went on Oprah’s Next Chapter and discussed how and when he proposed to Savannah James on New Year’s

When one thinks about LeBron James, they often picture his mean mug and King-like demeanor on the court. No one in their right mind associates scared to the King. However, there are times when even the King gets nervous. One of those times was when he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Savannah Brinson.

LeBron James and Savannah met each other back in 2002. LeBron was 18 years old, and Savannah was 16. The two of them got together and had Bronny in 2004. Not long after, they had Bryce in 2007. Despite having two children and living together, they were officially committed, as LBJ had never popped the question. On the Oprah Winfrey show, LBJ discussed how he finally asked the question, and how big a role Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh played in the same.

“D.Wade, if you don’t give me the ring right now, I’m not doing it!”: LeBron James

While on the Oprah show, LeBron James was asked to describe the entire moment building up to the proposal. James explained that it was a New Year’s party with family and friends around. He had asked Dwyane Wade to keep the ring, to avoid any chances of the surprise being spoilt. Just after the ball dropped, he found Wade, got the ring, and popped the question.

LeBron then went on to talk about how he knew Savannah was the one for him. LBJ talked about Savannah having been there with him through thick and thin, and they had two beautiful sons together(at that time). He wanted her to be by his side forever. Hence he knew that he had to ask her to marry him.

It has been 20 years of the couple being together, but they’re still deeply in love with each other. LeBron James not only inspires us with his work on the court, but also with his beautiful relationship story.