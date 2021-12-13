“LeBron James sent that ball back to Orlando!”: NBA Twitter erupts after The King turns back time to recreate his famous block in the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James has had his struggles with injury – definitely not lost his basketball IQ or athleticism.

R.J. Hampton is 17 years younger than LeBron James, but there is no stopping the steamroller when he’s going in for a block from behind. The most famous line in the Finals from recent times is “BLOCKED BY JAMES!” and anyone who plays LBJ should know this can happen at any moment in time.

LBJ was a menace throughout the game, just having fun all around. Not only did he put up a 30 point triple-double, but he also provided the viewers with two iconic pieces of material. He pulled out the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag after a block, and wore Wendell Carter Jr’s broken glasses just for laughs.

After almost 15 seasons without injury issues, Age caught up with LeBron James. He’s missed the most game time in his career ever with the purple and gold. But that only affected the rate of him recovering, not his basketball ability. How did people think that once he turned 35, he would lose the ability to shoot or drive to the rim?

LeBron is one of the most intelligent guys in the league, donning many hats throughout his career. He was an athletic rookie in the Cavaliers, an unplayable monster in Miami, a savior in his second stint back in Cleveland and is now a primary ball handler in LA.

Let’s see how the NBA Twitter reacted to the block

Also Read: Ex Boston Celtics Fan favorite Isaiah Thomas will play in the NBA G league tournament

LeBron James will be turning 37 at the end of the month – One can only it identify with gray hair, not a waning playstyle

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look confident at all in their abilities – but cannot blame LeBron James for it. He is 99 percent of the time the best player on the team, and also on the court. Even at an age where legends like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Michael Jordan retired (twice for MJ), Bron is still the best option on his team.

If he ever gets a statue- that’s what it’ll be- the run down block from behind — “Mambita”⚪️⚫️ (@AyaMambita) December 13, 2021

Averaging 26 points and 7 assists a game, James is also averaging a career high 1.9 steals a game. It may only be 15 games, but he’s been elite on both sides of the court. When he was out injured, the Lakers looked like a shadow of their title winning self.

Bro the man is 37 please — niztg 🏀 (@nizcomixNBA) December 13, 2021

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis may have been brought in to lead the team, but it’s still LBJ who’s in charge. Call him names, but King James’s productivity is unmatched.

Also Read: The young New York Knicks guard sets the record for the most 3-points made by a rookie on his first NBA start.