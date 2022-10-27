“No One is on Everest With Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: Shannon Sharpe Goes on a Passionate Rant While Lauding Bucks MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a resounding 43-point, 14-rebound double-double in the Bucks’ 110-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks hosted Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum as their 2nd of this 6-game long homestand. Entering halftime, Steve Nash’s boys seemed to be in the driving seat as they grabbed a comfortable 55-43 lead entering halftime. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to turn on the jets and go berserk in the second half of the clash.

Playing 19:11 minutes, the Greek Freak recorded 34 points and 7 rebounds in the final two quarters. The 2-time MVP managed to finish the bout with a dominant performance, stuffing the stat sheet with 43 points, 14 boards, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal on 64% shooting from the field.

Giannis ERUPTED for 34 PTS in the second half on his way to 43 PTS to power the @Bucks to victory! #KiaTipOff22 🔥 @Giannis_An34: 43 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/47wsgl5RCO — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2022

Thanks to Antetokounmpo’s 2nd 40-bomb of this young season, the 2021 champions erased a 12-point deficit, won the clash 110-99, and are now the only unbeaten team in the entire league.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA”: Shannon Sharpe

There has been an ongoing debate on who the best player in the league currently is. The likes of Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, and Damian Lillard are all in contention to be the rightful owner of the coveted title. However, according to Shannon Sharpe, Giannis is on a different level than any other NBA player at the moment.

While talking about the 6-time All-Star’s performance from the Bucks-Nets clash, the “UNDISPUTED” analyst lauded the 2021 FMVP for being the “best player in the NBA”. The 54-year-old analyst said:

“There is no more debate. It’s not fair. We’re doing a disservice to this man. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA. Nobody, no current player can do what he does on both ends of the court. He can impact the game on both ends of the court.

They were down by 12, he goes and gets 34 in the 2nd half… Giannis is the reason why they won this game and they won this game without their 2nd best player that is Khris Middleton. Last 7 meetings, Giannis has won 6 of them.

43, 14, 5, and 3. Come on, Skip, they need to stop playing with this man. Nobody can do what he does. Nobody right now. He’s on a level by himself. Nobody can see him. He’s on Mt. Everest. Now, you might be on Mt. Kilimanjaro, you might be on Paul’s Peak, you might be on the Andes, but you’re not on Everest with him.”

“Stop the debate, Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Nobody can do what he does, he’s on a level by himself!”

— @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/aKISuwdwfU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 27, 2022

Giannis in MVP form to start the 2022-2023 season

The Milwaukee Bucks are the only undefeated team remaining in the association. Mike Budenholzer’s boys have been managing to do so while playing without the likes of Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles. And there is only one man who deserves credit for the same – Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Clinching double-doubles in all of the 3 games he has played so far, Giannis has been averaging a league-best 36 points per game, along with 13 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2 blocks per game on 67.7% shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo this season: 36.0 PPG

13.0 RPG

5.3 APG

2.0 BPG

67 FG%

40 3PT% (!!)

71 TS% The Bucks are 3-0 all without Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton!! pic.twitter.com/Di1NdmN4zD — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) October 27, 2022

Putting up back-to-back 40-point outbursts, Giannis has even recorded his highest points total over a two-game span with a staggering 87 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 87 points over his last two games are his most over any two-game span in his career. pic.twitter.com/a1Pd1GldvL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2022

It’s extremely vital that the Bucks have their leader in tremendous form. Things will only start looking better when Middleton makes his return to the lineup.

