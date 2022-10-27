Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “87” Points Ushers him Into Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Company

Oct 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

In the aftermath of the decimation, we find out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s joined Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s company.

Time to dive in and see what conspired in the epic matchup between Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This time, the consensus best player in the world prevailed, he stood head and shoulders above KD in this matchup.

43-14-5, with three blocks. There is no stopping this man when he is in form and the Bucks are a cool 3-0 to start the season. The best part about this team? They are yet to find form and welcome back much-needed players from injury.

But tonight was the tale of dominance and decimation from just one offensive juggernaut, Giannis Antetokounmpo. It didn’t matter whether his team was at full strength. It was all about showing how he can turn the switch on when he needs to.

And he joined some elite company with tonight’s performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “87 ” points in 2 games put him on par with Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

So far, Giannis has scored 87 points in the last two games. His most in a two-game span. And it is also enough to put him in absolute greatness.

Only Michael Jordan recorded this stat line in two games, and he did so in 1991! Three decades ago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 87 points on 71.7% shooting in his past two outings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H317I8Whsm — Bucks Nation (@BucksNationCP) October 27, 2022

What’s more shocking is that his start off the blocks is remarkably sharp. The scoring and rebounding averages have only come about now since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did the same in the 1972-73 season! 50 years ago!

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the 1st player to average 13+ REB & 36+ Points in the 1st 3 games of a season since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972-73! Giannis is the only one in NBA History to do both those and have a .670+ FG% in that opening span as well ‼️ pic.twitter.com/i1Z58QrYRp — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) October 27, 2022

History maker, Giannis is bringing back the dominance in the paint. And his efficiency is just incredible at this point. Overall, he’s pushing north of 60% FG. Astounding.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last 2 games: 44 Points, 12 Rebounds, 81% FG

43 Points, 14 Rebounds, 64% FG Pure dominance. pic.twitter.com/gdPDH6Cax8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 27, 2022

The Bucks look solid on both ends of the floor

Despite Giannis’ incredible job, one thing that will scare teams across the league is just how high this Bucks team’s ceiling is.

They are without three shoot-first players, who all average 40% or better from the 3pt range. Among them is Khris Middleton. The 3x NBA All-Star will look to find form once again and help the Bucks to their second title.

What’s more, Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday are on shooting slumps, and they will get better. They won’t linger around with these percentages. Both of them shoot well near 40% from downtown and are currently sitting on sub-30 %.

Giannis rightly posted, as the game gets going, we get eating(?). The Bucks will be deadly this season.

As the game gets going we get going 🥣🥣🥣 pic.twitter.com/14jIXNg7fA — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 27, 2022

