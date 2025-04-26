“No Play That Jokic Doesn’t Touch”: Grizzlies Legend in Awe as Nikola Jokic’s Dominance Takes Him Down Memory Lane

Marc Gasol was one of the most productive and consistent big men throughout the 2010s, but even he knows what Nikola Jokic is doing from the center position has never been accomplished before. The Grizzlies legend recently spoke on The Joker’s dominance, lauding him for maintaining his presence as the Nuggets’ offensive centerpiece.

Gasol remembered his times facing off against the Serbian sensation, but Jokic has only continued to tear through the league since the three-time All-Star called it quits following the 2020-21 season. Gasol pointed out how Jokic manages to involve himself in every single possession. His usage levels are unheard of.

The 2019 NBA Champion also understands why Jokic is compared to him. Gasol wasn’t nearly the offensive wizard that the Nuggets superstar has become, but he was known as one of the best passers from the center position and was also able to make an impact with minimal vertical athleticism.

“There’s no play that [Jokic] doesn’t touch the ball. He’s every trigger, and he has all the counters,” Gasol said to Zach Randolph on the Out the Mud podcast. “They throw the ball to him, and everything starts happening. So, for me to see a franchise be successful and trust a guy like Nikola for that long and be, you know, productive. I love it.”

After praising Jokic’s ability to get everyone involved, the pair of former Grizzlies discussed how incredible the three-time MVP is as a scorer too. “You can’t play him one-on-one,” Gasol stressed. Even the former Defensive Player of the Year himself knows how much Jokic is to handle.

Gasol clearly has a high level of respect for Jokic, who he called one of the best bigs of all time. But the respect is mutual, as Jokic shared high praise for the 40-year-old during his final postseason.

Nikola Jokic praised Marc Gasol during the 2021 playoffs

Marc Gasol had the opportunity to guard Jokic while manning the middle for the Los Angeles Lakers during his final campaign. While not nearly the defensive anchor he once was, Gasol was imperative in spacing the floor and giving Anthony Davis space to operate. However, Jokic reminded fans what Gasol used to do to his opponents.

“I think we all forget who Marc Gasol is. The guy who won two Defensive Players of the Year,” Jokic said back in 2021. Gasol actually only had one DPOY victory during arguably his best season in 2012-13, but he was featured in the running several times.

Nikola Jokic is on the fast track to becoming the greatest center in NBA history. However, the 30-year-old has never been shy about paying his respects to the legends that paved the way for him to become the player he is today.