“I don’t think you can get them out of the top 10”: Pau Gasol gushes about the current crop of European superstars Jokic, Giannis, and Luka

Pau Gasol talked about how the current crop of European players in the NBA is taking over and how much better the next generation is.

The league is global. This is no light-hearted statement. The rising stars in the NBA and the current superstars are not just American anymore.

Nobody understands this more than LA Lakers legend Pau Gasol. The Spanish star had an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades.

Pau Gasol talks about the rising number of European stars in the NBA

In a recent interview with JJ Reddick on his podcast The Old Man & The Three, Gasol sat down to talk about various things, including how the current generation of European players are defining the league.

Gasol went on to mention that players such as Giannis, Jokic, and Luka are dominating the league. He added that all three players are top 10 in the league.

Adding to his statement, he reaffirmed the dominance of European players by stating that the MVPs in the last three years have been shared between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Pau also talked about how influential the 1992 dream team was to him and his brother, Marc Gasol. He name-dropped several other European players who came to defy the league and make the sport look global.