“No Teamwork”: Scottie Pippen Reveals Why NBA Fans Hate 3-Pointers While Calling Warriors Last Great Team to Watch

Jan. 20, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen prior to the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

The idea that the NBA has turned stale is a common sentiment among basketball fans today. While the majority of fans can still find something to enjoy about modern basketball, there’s no doubt that the game has changed. Many former NBA legends have been vocal about the three-point-centric offenses taking over the league in recent years, and Scottie Pippen is no exception.

Advertisement

Pippen discussed the differences between today’s game and the style of basketball he played with the Chicago Bulls, citing stars who sit on back-to-backs and the endless barrages of three-point attempts as downfalls of the modern game. “It’s a lot of things [wrong with modern basketball],” Pippen said during an appearance on the PBP Podcast. “I definitely feel like the three-point shooting shot has turned fans away from the game because it’s just no teamwork in shooting a three-point shot.”

The Hall of Famer explained how attempting a deep jumper doesn’t necessarily involve anyone else on the court. Conversely, coming down, executing a play, and making sure everyone touches the ball en route to a basket involves the rest of the team.

The 59-year-old underlined how fans appreciated the team-first playstyle over how many squads operate today. Pippen stated how fans would be drawn in by teams who played a certain way, a unique trait of basketball that has been lost over the years.

Instead, teams are trying to replicate what the Golden State Warriors accomplished throughout the 2010s. While the Dubs were known for their emphasis on three-point shooting, today’s teams lack the personnel to replicate what Steph Curry and the Warriors, who also had great teamwork, accomplished.

“I feel like the last team that played with that kind of chemistry was the Golden State Warriors,” Pippen stated, despite the team prioritizing jumpers.

Scottie Pippen explains why the Warriors were the last great team to watch

While Pippen’s original point centered around the leaguewide insistence to jack up three-pointers, the seven-time All-Star explained why the Warriors were able to make that playstyle successful.

“[The Warriors] move the ball, but it was a lot of jump shooting, a lot of three-point shooters. They had the greatest shooters in the history of the game,” Pippen continued, referencing Curry and Klay Thompson.

The former Bulls forward underlined how the Warriors were still entertaining because they played through their stars’ natural strengths, which happened to be three-point shooting. However, in the modern game, Pippen explained how these jumpers feel more forced as teams lack the chemistry Golden State had.

Athleticism and unmatched skill may be the most obvious traits we see from NBA players, but without elite team chemistry to match, it’s difficult to accomplish anything in this team sport.