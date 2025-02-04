“Nobody Is Safe in the League”: Nikola Jokic Reveals He Texted Luka Doncic After Trade to Lakers

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It’s been over 48 hours since the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers, but the shock factor hasn’t decreased even a bit. Some players chipped in with their reactions on X as soon as the trade went down. Others are being asked during post-game interviews about their thoughts regarding the move. Nikola Jokic falls in the latter category.

After the Nuggets secured a 125-113 win over the Pelicans, Jokic was speaking to the media, when he was asked about the Mavs trading Luka Doncic. “I texted him,” Jokic replied.

“He felt, he didn’t expect it, of course. I think he just needs to be with his family right now, it’s a big move,” he continued.

Talking about the harsh reality of the NBA, Jokic reminded everyone, “It’s a business.” No matter how big a business the NBA is, there have always been players who have been considered ‘untouchable,’ a list which up until Saturday, consisted of Luka Doncic as well.

“Nobody expected, especially not him[Luka Doncic]. I think nobody is safe in the league.”

After sharing the shock that Luka and the rest of the league felt, Jokic spoke about how he thinks the 25-year-old would be just fine in Los Angeles. “He’s going to do a good job. I think he’s the player for the big scene, even though I thought in Dallas he had something special going.”

Doncic and Jokic have had a close friendship and it’s very admirable to see how the Serbian believes his friend would do fine in his new franchise. Doncic is exactly the kind of star the Lakers needed to take over the mantle from LeBron James as he approaches his retirement. We’ll have to see how soon Rob Pelinka can provide him with the required cast to push for the Lakers’ 18th banner.

As for Doncic, we’ll hear the first words from him as a Laker early tomorrow in his introductory press conference at 9 AM PT.