“Nobody Wants to Play LeBron James’ Lakers in 1st Round”: Isiah Thomas Smells ‘Fear’ of the 38-year-old in Western Conference

LeBron James, irrespective of how old we are talking in his 20-year career span, is one the most fearsome players who played the game of basketball.

Not just when you are somebody who is standing in his lane while he drives to the basket, but even when a season is close to its end and your team is about to face him in a 7-game series.

Nobody in the NBA right now would want to take on the 38-year-old’s team in the first round despite the Lakers’ tumultuous season. And just for that Isiah Thomas believes the best teams in the West want to duck the LeBron James smoke.

Isiah Thomas claims nobody in West’s top-7 wants to face LeBron James

In his appearance on NBA on TNT, the 2x NBA champion and one of the best point guards of all time said James and Co will be a problem for anyone and everyone in the West.

“I forget who said, ‘Nobody fears LeBron’ and all this other stuff,” said Thomas. “Them seven teams that are above — one through seven — there’s not one team that’s saying, ‘I want to play LeBron and the Lakers in the first round.’ So, there is some fear there.’”

“A month ago, we had the Lakers dead… and now they’re 8th. I forget who said nobody fears LeBron. Them 7 teams, 1 through 7, there’s not one team that’s saying ‘I want to play LeBron and the Lakers in the first round.'” — Isiah Thomaspic.twitter.com/lYDT4s9huE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2023

While Adam Lefkoe tried reminding Zeke that it was Mario Chalmers who made those foolish comments, the legendary guard totally ignored the fact and said his piece.

Is there a truth to it?

We have seen a healthy Clippers team of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George doing it once in the postseason to avoid James in the first round in the 2019-20 season as well as last season in the Play-in.

One is only smart if they are doing that. And when somebody has made it to 10 NBA Finals in his 20-year career, it’s only right to stay away from him as long as you don’t have to.

Just go through the 19x All-Star’s complete 20-resume and you will get the hint, if not from the highlights on YouTube.