Basketball

“Noooo sir, Kevin Durant isn’t teaming up with Damian Lillard!”: Despite a $198 million extension, Nets star’s brother has to shut down Blazers trade rumors

“Noooo sir, Kevin Durant isn’t teaming up with Damian Lillard!”: Despite a $198 million extension, Nets star’s brother has to shut down Blazers trade rumors
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Why is Foakes not keeping wicket: What happened to Ben Foakes? Sam Billings cricket Covid sub
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Noooo sir, Kevin Durant isn’t teaming up with Damian Lillard!”: Despite a $198 million extension, Nets star’s brother has to shut down Blazers trade rumors
“Noooo sir, Kevin Durant isn’t teaming up with Damian Lillard!”: Despite a $198 million extension, Nets star’s brother has to shut down Blazers trade rumors

Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony, takes to Instagram to shut down rumors of KD joining forces…