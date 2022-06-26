“Noooo sir, Kevin Durant isn’t teaming up with Damian Lillard!”: Despite a $198 million extension, Nets star’s brother has to shut down Blazers trade rumors

Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony, takes to Instagram to shut down rumors of KD joining forces with Damian Lillard in Portland.

Damian Lillard let Joe Cronin pull the plug on the Portland Trailblazers roster during last season’s trade deadline to look towards a soft rebuild around him. Well into the 2022 offseason now, the Blazers have already taken a massive player off the board in Jerami Grant and aren’t close to being finished with their moves.

Lillard however, seems to have taken matters into his own hands as he shook the entirety of the NBA world by posting a photoshopped image of Kevin Durant in a Blazers jersey alongside him. He has since deleted this Instagram story but not before Jusuf Nurkic, a longtime teammate of his, took to Twitter to back this story of his.

The turmoil in Brooklyn caused by Sean Marks and Joe Tsai not wanting to give Kyrie Irving a contract extension has had its repercussions with KD possibly leaving being the biggest one of them all.

Durant hasn’t denied the possibility of him leaving despite signing a massive contract extension worth $198 million over 4 years that kicks in at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Tony Durant on Kevin Durant leaving Brooklyn for Portland.

After Dame put up the story, several basketball pages put it up on their accounts, including SidelineSources. In their comment section however, KD’s brother, Tony Durant, put up a simple message saying, “Nooooo sir,” in regards to the 2x champ asking for a trade to Portland.

There has been no reporting around whether or not the Blazers have been in any kind of talks with the Nets. The only thing to go off of on this front is, well, Tony being straight up about him not leaving.

It would be quite a full circle moment for Kevin Durant to join the Portland Trailblazers. Not only did they pass up on him in the 2007 NBA Draft but with the Seattle Supersonics moving out of Seattle, several fans of theirs became Blazers fans due to them both being in the Pacific Northwest.

