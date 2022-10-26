Nopixel’s LeBron James Alter Ego Has Fans Struggling to Breathe!

Oct 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (6) smiles towards fans from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Twitch streamer Buddha once used LeBron James’s face rather hilariously during a streaming session

LeBron James is one of the few superstars left in the NBA whose name those even outside of the sport of basketball know well. And why wouldn’t they?

He is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, consistently speaks out on social issues, and of course, has an incredible net worth of $1 billion.

Due to all of this, many wonder what life must be like to be the King. And heck, it appears some even go as far as to so cosplay as him… even if it’s just virtually.

Also Read: Larsa Pippen, Whose Fan Once Spent $200,000 on Her OnlyFans, Blamed Her Dad for Taking Away Her ‘S** Appeal’

Buddha couldn’t help but give birth to ‘Trooper LeBron James’ during his stream

Buddha has been an up-and-coming creator within the gaming streamer community, capturing fans with his hilariously dry sense of humor.

Oftentimes, fans will see the man laughing out loud with his friends to things that are otherwise fairly mundane. And during one occasion, it appears that the subject of all the laughter, of LeBron James, on GTA V roleplaying platform, ‘nopixel’.

Frankly, we can’t see James hesitating at all before picking this hilarious bit up as an alter ego of his.

Hey, it sure does beat ‘LeGm’, especially given how poor the Lakers are right now… which coincidentally brings us to the next question.

How far will LeBron James and the Lakers go this season?

It doesn’t take an expert to tell the Lakers have been absolutely abysmal so far.

To be fair, LeBron James and his crew have looked much better on defense. But really, that’s about it. Everything else is in utter shambles.

Frankly, before the season started, it seemed like this roster could possibly qualify for the playoffs as the 5th or 6th seed. But while that’s still somewhat of a possibility, it won’t happen if the Lakeshow continues this way.

No, at this rate, they could end up being frontrunners in the race for Victor Wembanyama.

Also Read: “Age is Catching Up With Klay Thompson and Draymond Green!”: Charles Barkley Highlights Red Flags for Warriors 4 Games Into the Season