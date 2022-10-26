Larsa Pippen, Whose Fan Once Spent $200,000 on Her OnlyFans, Blamed Her Dad for Taking Away Her ‘S** Appeal’

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen talked about her dad while she was on the panel at BravoCon discussing ‘Real Housewives of Miami’

The last two years have been rather eventful for Larsa Pippen. She finalized her divorce from Bulls legend Scottie Pippen in December 2021. However, even before their divorce, Larsa was linked with multiple people.

While Scottie and Larsa were still legally married, she was known to go out with rapper Future and then she was linked to Malik Beasley. Since their divorce, Larsa was back in the news recently due to her alleged date with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.

At the same time, Larsa has also been in the news because of her role on ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ and her OnlyFans account. Recently she was on the panel at BravoCon, where she talked about the same.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Bets Charles Barkley $10,000 That he Couldn’t Spell ‘Spectacular’

Larsa Pippen blames her dad for losing her ‘s** appeal’

BravoCon took place from October 14 to October 16. In this event, fans can interact with the celebrities from the participating shows and get to know them better. Larsa Pippen was there to promote ‘Real Housewives of Miami’.

On the ‘Housewives 2 Housewives’ Panel, Pippen talked about her OnlyFans.

“I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform. I think it’s amazing. So my dad called me, and my dad said a lot of people were calling him. … He said, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but we need to shut it down.’”

Apparently, this conversation with her dad affected her and she hasn’t been able to find her ‘s** appeal’ since.

“And since he did that, he took my s** appeal away. He just took it. So I haven’t been able to get back to where I was on my OnlyFans.”

Also Read: Candace Parker or Doris Burke? NBA Twitter Draws Mixed Reactions to TNT’s Latest Addition

This would cause a big dent in Pippen’s earnings, who also revealed that she was making a good sum of money from the content website.

Larsa shared her biggest payout from OnlyFans

OnlyFans is a lucrative way for famous personalities and adult workers to connect with their audience and make some money. Larsa Pippen knows of the same. She’s often claimed that knowing Arabic has helped her become more popular on the website.

Earlier this year, she was on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ when her OnlyFans account was brought up. He asked her what the largest payout she’s gotten from the website was. Larsa replied and said,

“Well, it depends, like, how many posts do you have? How many photos? But I feel like probably like $200,000.”

Also Read: “Kawhi Leonard Has Made Nearly $1 Million a Game or $29K/min as a Clipper”: NBA Twitter Brings Forth The Klaw’s Heist as He Sits Out the Loss Against OKC Thunder

That is quite some money to be made from one single client over a two-week span.