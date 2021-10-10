“Not going to learn anything from preseason games now”: LeBron James professes his lack of enthusiasm for NBA preseason while praising Lakers practice sessions

LeBron James reveals that he isn’t going to learn anything new from preseason games at this stage of his career and says he likes practices more.

LeBron James has been in the NBA for 19 years now and it barely even shows. If someone who had no prior knowledge of the 4x champ saw workout videos of him training for the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming 2021-22 NBA campaign, they would most likely think he was in his early 30s at worst.

The longevity that LeBron James has sustained is a combination of work ethic and mental fortitude, with both those aspects getting stronger and more refined as the years go by. It can be said without a doubt that James is currently at a stage of his career where he could possibly not learn any more about basketball than there is to learn.

The Lakers superstar is in the uppermost echelon of basketball minds in comparison to some of the greats and it shows.

LeBron James likes practices more than preseason.

LeBron James recently made his 2021 preseason debut alongside Russell Westbrook and showed that he is a bit rusty. After all, he hasn’t played NBA level basketball since being eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns this past season. He put up 9 points on 4-12 shooting while going 0-3 from beyond the arc.

When asked about preseason basketball, LeBron didn’t hold back as he said that it wouldn’t help him in this stage of his career as he’ll learn nothing new from it.

“I care about practice court than I care about the preseason games. You get out there, you play rotations, they’re trying to figure it out and things of that nature, so there’s so much that you can get out of a preseason game. I love our practices; I love to see what we are doing and continue to work behind closed doors.”

“All I’m saying, for me, it’s nothing I’m going to learn in preseason at this point in my career, nothing at all. I’m not gonna learn anything, nothing. We’re working our habits and building camaraderie and chemistry on the floor, and that’s always good.”