“Savannah James almost dunked against Bryce Maximus”: How Savannah hilariously challenged LeBron James’ second oldest in a game of HORSE

Savannah James once challenged Bryce Maximus, her second oldest son, to a game of HORSE, and nearly dunked as one of her moves.

Being married to LeBron James, a man who’s widely considered to be a top 3 player in the history on the NBA, would mean being around basketball almost at all times in some way, shape or, form. Savannah James has been at LeBron’s side ever since their days in high school and fast-forward to present day, the two share one of the most wholesome relationships out there with 3 children.

Savannah James was never really a basketball player growing up but she did indulge in softball while also being a cheerleader for her high school. Funnily enough, both Savannah and LeBron James attended rival high school while growing up in Akron, Ohio.

With Zhuri being inserted into the fold a couple years ago, Savannah finally has company in the ‘I don’t play basketball’ part of the James gang. This however, doesn’t mean that he doesn’t indulge in the sport every once in a while.

Savannah James nearly dunks against Bryce Maximus.

Whenever LeBron’s sons get talked about in the realm of basketball, Bronny usually steals the spotlight away from his younger brother, Bryce Maximus. After all, the former is in high school and has developed his game much further than Bryce. This shouldn’t take away from Bryce game however as he’s a decent player for his age as well.

Savannah James got a light taste of what her second oldest son was all about in basketball when she played a quick game of H.O.R.S.E with him.

She started the game off with a potential bang as she tried to dunk on the lower rim. The ball was only a few inches away from getting jammed but rolled off the rim. Bryce of course, could dunk the ball quite easily. He even did a dance that was popularized by TikTok before dunking it.

It’s safe to say that Savannah James, with her dunk attempt being rendered futile, could not beat her son at H.O.R.S.E.