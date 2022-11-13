“Not Having LeBron James Out on the Floor is Less of a Headache!”: Kevin Durant Expresses Relief in Not Having to Face The King Amid Injury Struggles

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have defined an era of NBA basketball. The two supremely gifted basketball players have long been the faces of the league and continue to be relevant in their own right.

Both their teams, however, have been going through quite a tumultuous time in the league. Their matchup arguably poses a star battle rather than two contenders facing off, under current circumstances – not something expected in a LeBron v KD duel.

Ironically, the fact also remains that the star duo hasn’t faced off in over three years. Injuries to either player, a given considering their advancing age, have prevented us from watching the duo duel it out since December 2018.

A recent injury to LeBron means that this spell might just go on for longer. Kevin Durant was asked what he feels about the same on The etcs, and his response typifies the mutual respect held.

What did KD have to say about not being able to face LeBron James?

While KD admits that the league is served better with their matchups, he talks about how it definitely is easier to face the Lakers with LeBron missing. “Not having him out there is less of a headache”, described KD. This is especially significant in light of the fact that KD’s Nets are desperate for wins to climb up the Playoff picture.

However, Durant wished LeBron a quick recovery and said he hopes to face off when the Lakers visit Brooklyn. That matchup is scheduled for January 30, and one would hope King James is fit for the encounter.

If Kevin Durant also stays fit, that could finally be the matchup that ends a four-year drought in LeBron v KD contests for the NBA.

As for now, KD must hope to rack up a win against the 2-10 Lakers in LeBron’s absence. Like KD put it, the Nets are in dire need of wins to get over 0.50 and would love a win against the similarly troubled LA outfit.

Durant talked about how he wishes the duo could get back to it, a sentiment echoed by fans league-wide. But it appears, the contest shall have some more waiting time to it.

What is the current head-to-head between the two superstars?

James holds the edge over Kevin Durant in their head-to-head encounters. He and his teams have won 20 games as opposed to the 15 held by Durant.

However, KD does hold the better record come playoffs, with a 9-5 advantage over LeBron. Durant must definitely covet the two championships over the 5 game deficit in head-to-head over James.

Individually, LeBron can boast a 51-point game against KD as a personal gloat. Durant however holds the better scoring average, by a mere 0.2 points per game, over James.

As Durant put it, the two stars have defined the Small-Forward position and their battles have been celebrated events in the NBA. 35 games seem too less considering the long careers the duo has had in the league. Hopefully, that number goes closer to the 50 mark by the time the duo is done balling.

Will KD be able to catch up on that head-to-head record? Or is LeBron going to hold his own and build on his 5 game lead going ahead? Hopefully, we have enough games between the duo to add to the drama in this regard.

