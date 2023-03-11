Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Warriors Release Injury Update for 6ft 3” Guard

Mar 9, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After going on a 5-game win streak during their recent-most homestand, the Golden State Warriors struggled on the road. Even though Stephen Curry made his return to the lineup after 11 games, the San Francisco-based franchise lost all 3 games.

Coming off a foot injury, the 2-time MVP averaged a staggering 32 points, 5.7 assists, and 5 rebounds on an extremely efficient 51.6/51.4/92.9 shooting split.

Stephen Curry since his return: 34.0 MPG

32.0 PPG

5.0 RPG

5.7 APG

0.7 SPG

FG 51.6%

3P 51.4%

FT 92.9%

With the reigning champs falling down to the 7th spot, the team needs Steph in their lineup in order to clinch a playoff berth by avoiding the play-in tournament.

However, is Steph going to be taking on the floor tonight?

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs the Bucks?

Steph played in the Warriors’ past 3 games. Further, the 9-time All-Star was not on any sort of minutes restriction.

The 2-time scoring champion will be suiting up tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined for the clash. And Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are also mentioned in the team’s injury report as probable.

For the Bucks, the team might play without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as questionable.

Jonathan Kuminga is out against the Bucks tomorrow night after that right ankle sprain in warmups yesterday. Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are probable. Andrew Wiggins remains out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Milwaukee. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2023

Potentially playing against the Greek Freak-less Bucks, Steph has a great shot at snapping their losing skid.

Steph’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Getting selected to participate in the All-Star Game for the 9th time in his illustrious career, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been having a sensational season.

Shooting the ball at an almost 50/40/90 split, the 8-time All-NBA player has recorded 29.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

