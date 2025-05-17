Not Jalen Brunson, Shannon Sharpe Calls Another Knicks Star “Unguardable” in the Playoffs

The New York Knicks made history by knocking out the defending champion Boston Celtics to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. Jalen Brunson has been widely credited for leading the charge. He has been consistently delivering standout performances throughout the playoffs.

Advertisement

In 12 games so far, Brunson is averaging 28.8 points, 7.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44% from the field. Brunson has been unstoppable time and again and has helped his team end its 25-year drought.

But while Brunson is rightfully getting his flowers, not everyone believes he’s been the most dangerous Knick on the floor. When it comes to being unguardable, Shannon Sharpe has a different pick. On a recent episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe turned heads by calling Karl-Anthony Towns “unguardable.”

As the Knicks gear up to face the Pacers in the ECF, Sharpe believes that KAT is going to dominate the series. He said, “KAT is unguardable. There is nobody currently in the playoffs that’s dealing with KAT.” As Sharpe pointed out, the Knicks have two bigs in Mitchell Robinson and KAT, and they will be a problem for the Pacers as they don’t have the same physical presence.

Barring Myles Turner, who leads the postseason in blocks, the Pacers don’t really have a bigman who can make his presence felt inside the paint.

He emphasized how mismatches could emerge if the Pacers try to stick Pascal Siakam on him. If KAT goes into the paint, there’s nothing teams can do. Nobody has the size and skill to stop him down low. While Towns had a shaky start in the opening round, he’s stepped up big when it’s mattered most.

In Game 3 against the Pistons, KAT had 31 points and eight rebounds while shooting over 55% from the field and 50% from the three-point line. In 12 games so far, he is averaging 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while being the efficient shooter he is expected to be. KAT is shooting 48.1% from the field.

The series against the Pacers has the potential to be the most interesting one so far. As Sharpe pointed out, both teams have different approaches to the game and are equal and outmatched in different aspects. More importantly, the Pacers will have a solid game plan to stop Jalen Brunson, and that will create enough space for KAT to write his name all over the series.