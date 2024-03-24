“Wish Somebody Hit Your A**”: Charles Barkley Once ‘Begged’ for Traffic to Hit a Streaking Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal and his shenanigans never cease to entertain NBA fans. The big man always finds ways to do the most outrageous things and unfortunately, most of them are done in public. In one such example of a classic Shaq act, the big man decided to streak. Well not literally, because he was still wearing underwear, but the problem was that it was all that he was wearing. When the clip made its way to the Inside the NBA show, his best buddy Charles Barkley couldn’t stop himself from trolling Shaq.

In the clip, Shaq can be seen crossing a road with heavy traffic in bare minimum clothing. When asked why he thought it was a good idea to do such a thing, he revealed that he did it for a show. As we know, Shaq has done so many shows and bits that it is almost impossible to keep track of them all. Fortunately, he remembered the show and said, “It was a show I had called Shaq A**. Just doing a lot of stunts and a lot of crazy stuff.”

Somehow, Shaq managed to ignore the footage altogether as his only question was how the TNT team found the clip. While it was easy for him to do so, Sir Charles wasn’t letting him off the hook so easy.

Requesting to see the clip one more time, Barkley said, “I wish somebody hit your a**. Please somebody run over him.” The request was made when the clip displayed a streaking Shaq crossing the busy road with cars passing by him. Fortunately, no body hit or ran over Shaq during that bit, but that gave the big fella the opportunity to brag about the thousands of other skits that he has on the drive.

Shaquille O’Neal once broke the lights in his office

There are certain perks that come with being one of the most bankable faces in business. Since Shaq enjoys that reputation, he gets to do things that most people might not even think of at their workplace. A few years ago, the big fella was being bothered by the light that flashed right on his face during the show. Completely disregarding the fact that breaking those lights would make his TV appearance look odd, Shaq went ahead and broke the lights.

When the show started, Shaq was almost invisible to the cameras, and the crew had to roast him a little bit for throwing tantrums like that. Barkley said, “Clearly you don’t see how Black you are. If you don’t smile, we wouldn’t think you’re here.” Even though his team was not pleased with his act, Shaq was just happy that he didn’t have to regularly wipe tears off his eyes because of the lights.