“Tyler Herro is just as good as Trae Young and Luka Doncic”: Heat’s legend Udonis Haslem & Shaquille O’Neal approves of the young Heat star’s claim to be among the NBA’s best talents

Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat guard believes he’s among NBA’s best youngsters like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant.

Heat Miami Heat became significant in the NBA following Jimmy Butler’s arrival at the South Beach in 2019. But he didn’t come in a team that couldn’t qualify for the playoffs in 2019.

He came into a team that preferred giving all their youngsters like Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, and Duncan Robinson, huge minutes on the court. And none of them disappointed President Pat Riley or Coach Eric Spoelstra.

The Heat led by Jimmy Butler would go to the finals of one the toughest seasons in the NBA when nobody expected them to. Along with Jimmy, they were carried there by the young and strong shoulders of Bam and Hero.

Tyler averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 37.5% from the perimeter. Following that wonderful season, Herro didn’t have the season that everyone expected of him and the Heat had an early exit from the playoffs in 2021 playoffs.

Tyler Herro thinks he is among the best talents in the league and Udonis and Shaq agree

Herro announced recently that he’s among the league’s best talents besides Luka Donic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant. A great Rookie year was followed by a below expectation 2020-21 season, but this season Tyler is looking like he claimed to be on this a podcast,

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day,” Herro said. “Luka [Doncic], Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category too.”

People are opinionated when it comes to Tyler Herro’s future and how he projects, so I asked him where he sees himself in the mix He told me he should be grouped with the likes of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant as possible future stars Listen 👇 pic.twitter.com/fQjM2fWEAN — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) October 12, 2021

Herro has spent much of his time in the weight room following last season, apart from gaining huge muscles he is playing better basketball as well. Coming off the bench this season he’s averaging 23.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

The Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem approves youngster’s claim, he said “Facts!! He just hasn’t been given the keys. He came to a team that’s been successful and didn’t need a superstar right away…he came into a different situation. But skill-wise, talent-wise, damn right. Them other boys ain’t been to the Finals yet, and that’s not to knock them, but you see what [Herro] did. Boy got game. Straight up and down. And if he was on a team, probably not a good team, and he got to go out there and do his thing? Damn right he’d be in those conversations.”

Udonis Haslem makes case for why Tyler Herro is up there with Luka Doncic and Trae Young “But skillswise, talent wise, damn right. Them other boys ain’t been to the Finals yet, and that’s not to knock them, but you see what [Herro] did.”https://t.co/UqavQ5HkPc — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 27, 2021

Even Shaq agrees with the Heat guard,

Shaquille O’Neal says Tyler Herro is just as good as Trae Young and Luka Doncic: https://t.co/qsWhxGSl7C — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 23, 2021

If Tyler really sees himself to be in the category he says he is in, he has got to carry this form throughout the season and years to come, as Luka and Trae are going to put up monster numbers as usual and Ja Morant will not be far off this season.

