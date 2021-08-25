“Not leaving Portland right now at least”: Damian Lillard keeps Blazers fans on edge while also reassuring them that he will not be requesting a trade at the moment

Damian Lillard goes on Instagram live and says that at the moment, he doesn’t have any plans on leaving the Portland Trailblazers.

The talk of the NBA in terms of superstars moving from one team to another has most definitely been Damian Lillard. The Portland Trailblazers have been a mess this offseason, particularly when it comes to how they handled the Chauncey Billups hiring. Everything from vague statements that may suggest they didn’t look into his sexual assault case thoroughly to shutting reporters down when they ask about it.

Not to mention the fact that their biggest free agency signing this offseason was perhaps Cody Zeller. Damian Lillard got roped into the Billups debacle as fans called him out for being the driving force in his hiring, to which Dame didn’t respond all too lightly.

Atop all of this, the Blazers got booted from the first round fir the 3rd time in four years, this time by an injury riddled Denver Nuggets squad. It would be completely reasonable for the 6x All-Star to demand a trade away from Portland but it seems as though that isn’t on the docket for him just yet.

Damian Lillard confirms that he isn’t looking to leave Portland at this very moment.

Damian Lillard is one of the few superstars that is constantly in touch with his fans through social media and with ‘Different On Levels the Lord Allowed’ having dropped a couple days ago, his interactions online have increased. In an Instagram live of his yesterday, he confirmed that he has no plans of leaving PDX (Portland) as of yet.

Damian Lillard on leaving PDX: “I’m not leaving PDX not right now at least,” Says Lillard. #RipCity #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/aRwnuaR1hQ — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) August 25, 2021

Blazers fans may be excited to hear this but the last part of what he said should keep them on their toes the rest of the way through the ‘22 season. It’s no secret that Damian Lillard is looking to add serious hardware to his resume and it’s glaringly obvious that won’t happen if he continues to stay with the Blazers.

Teams like the Sixers are holding on to their assets just so that, in the event that Dame does ask out of Portland, they can be first on the scene to offer up a fairly reasonable package. Remains to be seen just how long the Oakland native sticks around before he eventually gives in and demands a trade.