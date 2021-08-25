Basketball

“Not leaving Portland right now at least”: Damian Lillard keeps Blazers fans on edge while also reassuring them that he will not be requesting a trade at the moment

“Not leaving Portland right now at least”: Damian Lillard keeps Blazers fans on edge while also reassuring them that he will not be requesting a trade at the moment
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
Adele is dating LeBron James' agent Rich Paul: How the Klutch Sports CEO has entered into relationship with 'Hello' hitmaker
No Newer Articles
Latest NBA News
“Not leaving Portland right now at least”: Damian Lillard keeps Blazers fans on edge while also reassuring them that he will not be requesting a trade at the moment
“Not leaving Portland right now at least”: Damian Lillard keeps Blazers fans on edge while also reassuring them that he will not be requesting a trade at the moment

Damian Lillard goes on Instagram live and says that at the moment, he doesn’t have…