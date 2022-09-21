$200 million Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Westbrook posts cryptic story on Instagram amid Lakers press conference cancellation

Russell Westbrook has been silent for some time now but today, his wife Nina Westbrook’s cryptic post might have some answers for Laker fans.

Today, we are connecting the dots. Or rather, just reiterating an already trending thread, the Russell Westbrook and Lakers saga. The tale of the tape is still largely unclear and yet, we continue to tug on this thread.

The update today is cryptic, to say the least, and frankly, we don’t know how to react to it either. So, let’s take a look at what has transpired and how it might give us clues to what is brewing in Hollywood!

The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to hold a press conference today but they canceled it at the last minute. While this is not common, the timing did seem rather bizarre. Perhaps there is a fear of news breaking? What happened next does not directly connect to it, but we can all put things together.

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, posted this on Instagram hours after the Lakers cancelled a press conference 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7lLQaw7Vt5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2022

Nina Westbrook, who is $200 million Russell Westbrook’s wife, shares a cryptic post on social media!

The second big clue of the day is Nina Westbrook’s cryptic Instagram share. Russell Westbrook’s wife and a former basketball player for the UCLA Bruins shared a post about how the value of things changes based on places.

A parallel to how Westbrook’s stock has drastically declined since his trade to his hometown team? The coincidence has us asking even more questions!

Does this mean that Brodie is back on the chopping block? Have the Lakers pieced together a trade? Or is his wife just sharing a thoughtful and profound message?

The timing of it all is just odd. And that is enough for us to put on our tin foil hats and start digging. Do you think the Lakers are on the verge of a big trade? Or was it just a case of mismanagement from an already mismanaged side?

