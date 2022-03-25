‘Not that long ago, Draymond Green called LeBron James the B-word’: Skip Bayless calls out Warriors star for being two faced as Lakers star eyes all-time scoring record

With every passing game LeBron James gets closer to history and Draymond Green is ready for it. However, Skip Bayless questions Green’s true intentions.

LeBron is having an absolutely incredible season at 37 years old. He’s doing things that nobody’s ever accomplished this far into their career.

He dropped two 50 point games earlier, becoming the oldest player to score that much in a game. LeBron is currently sitting at second place on the all time scoring leaderboard, and there’s a very realistic chance he’ll be the leader by next year.

Recently, Draymond Green showed his support for LeBron’s journey by saying that he’d attend the game where LeBron was breaking the record, even if the Warriors were playing on that day.

Draymond Green: “If LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history.” (via The Draymond Green Show) pic.twitter.com/4NFp78okET — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 24, 2022

However, given Dryamond and LeBron’s rivalry in the past, Skip Bayless was very suspicious about Draymond’s intentions and curious about how such a transition happened in their relationship.

Skip Bayless questions Draymond Green supporting LeBron James

To set the context up for this debate, we need to go all the way back to when LeBron and Draymond used to clash on a regular basis, meeting up in the Finals as members of the Cavs and Warriors respectively.

During the 2016 Finals, things got especially heated during game 4, a game the Warriors would win easily 108-97, taking what at the time looked to be an insurmountable 3-1 lead. However, during that game LeBron and Draymond got into a scuffle, where LeBron stepped over Green who then responded by hitting LeBron in the groin.

Green was infamously suspended for his role in the conflict, setting up the Cavs for their storied 3-1 comeback. LeBron was triggered by Green reportedly calling him a ‘b**ch.”

That’s why Skip Bayless was confused about the sudden show of affection Green was displaying towards LeBron. Of course, it’s been a long time since those Finals, and Green has always had immense respect for LeBron and everything he’s accomplished in his career.

Now Draymond is LeBron’s best friend? How would you feel if you’re Draymond’s teammate? You’re gonna leave us to go watch LeBron? Whose team are you on, Team LeBron? More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/Qg05LqriJi — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 25, 2022

