“LaMelo Ball needs AT&T Lilly’s seat, IMMEDIATELY!”: Hornets fan partakes in hilarious advertisement, declaring his ultimate goal to be employee of the week

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball partakes in hilarious AT&T commercial for March Madness

LaMelo Ball is one hell of a player on the court. And off it, the man is one hell of a marketable athlete.

That was exactly the reason why he was signed by Puma to a $100 million dollar deal even before he was drafted. That was also a massive reason behind why he was selected for this past All-Star game. And more importantly for this piece, that is exactly the reason why he is already doing commercials for massive companies.

One such company is the brand AT&T, a brand that has had a plethora of well-known sports athletes partake in hilarious little commercials from time to time. And recently, well let’s just say that not only did LaMelo Ball become one of those athletes, but you’re also going to want to watch the little skit he starred in.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball declares his wish to be AT&T’s employee of the week in latest commercial

LaMelo Ball may have won Rookie of the Year. He may have gotten an All-Star nod in just his second season. But boy, is that elusive ‘Employee of the Week’ title just so tantalizing!

Confused as to what we mean? Well then, take a look at the commercial we’ve hyped up oh so much, in the YouTube clip below.

The only thing that makes this advert even better than it could have ever hoped to be, is the fact that LaVar Ball is a part of it too. In our opinion, that alone took this commercial from a fairly good one to being GOATED already.

Look out, AT&T Lilly! We don’t think it’ll be too long before Melo takes your spot!

