Basketball

“Not the first time an Isaiah from Detroit is gushing blood after an elbow to the face”: When Karl Malone delivered a blow to Isiah Thomas after the latter dropped 44 points on Utah Jazz after Dream Team snub

"Not the first time an Isaiah from Detroit is gushing blood after an elbow to the face": When Karl Malone delivered a blow to Isiah Thomas after the latter dropped 44 points on Utah Jazz after Dream Team snub
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“There was no way he would be at the show tonight” – Real reason why The Rock did not make an appearance at Survivor Series 2021
Next Article
“I am so glad I am not there” – Eric Bischoff comments on the chaotic state of WWE
NBA Latest Post
"Not the first time an Isaiah from Detroit is gushing blood after an elbow to the face": When Karl Malone delivered a blow to Isiah Thomas after the latter dropped 44 points on Utah Jazz after Dream Team snub
“Not the first time an Isaiah from Detroit is gushing blood after an elbow to the face”: When Karl Malone delivered a blow to Isiah Thomas after the latter dropped 44 points on Utah Jazz after Dream Team snub

LeBron James’ elbow to Isaiah Stewart has some similarities with Karl Malone’s slashing of Isiah…