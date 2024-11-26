“Nothing Like Real Game Action”: Kevin Durant “Feels Great” Returning From Injury, Facing the Lakers

Kevin Durant’s lengthy absence is coming to an end. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns’ superstar will mark his return to action against the Lakers on Tuesday after missing seven games with a calf strain. The veteran forward seemed excited about it, and couldn’t stop grinning when he spoke to Kay Adams about his return from injury.

On the Up and Adams show, Durant, who last played in the Suns’ 114-113 win over the Mavericks on November 8th, told Adams that he was feeling great, and couldn’t wait to get on the floor again. He’s set to play against his longtime rival LeBron James and his Lakers, who are 1-1 against Phoenix this season.

He added that while he feels ready to go, he won’t know exactly how fit he is till he touches the ball, as there’s no substitute for in-game action. He said,

“I feel great. I’ll see tomorrow, cos there’s nothing like real game action. I’mma wait to see till the ball tip up, after the game I’mma see how I feel.”

Kevin Durant is all smiles and says he "feels GREAT" ahead of his return from injury vs. the Lakers tomorrow night 😀🙌🏀@KDTrey5 @heykayadams @Suns pic.twitter.com/8phMGcMTH9 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 25, 2024

The Suns are set to host the Lakers in an NBA Cup game. It marks the second season in a row where the two teams are in the same group in the tournament. The Lakers topped the group last season, while the Suns finished second.

The Suns’ NBA Cup record

The Suns are fourth in West Group B, with a 1-1 record in the NBA Cup this season. They have the same record as the Spurs and Thunder but are fourth due to the -8 points differential. They’ll need a win over the Lakers to keep their chances of staying in the Cup alive. A loss would see them drop below the .500 mark, effectively eliminating them from contention for the quarterfinals.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are 2-0 in the Cup after wins over the Spurs and the Jazz. In fact, since the commencement of the competition last year, the Lakers haven’t lost a game, boasting a 9-0 record so far. A win would all but guarantee them a spot in the next round, as they also have the best point differential in their group with +11. They will look to defend their title as reigning champions of the Emirates NBA Cup.

With both teams boasting a nearly fully healthy roster, this game is expected to be a thriller, but only time will tell who will come out on top.