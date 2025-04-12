“Now He Wanna Cry? Fake Demon”: NBA Fans Berate Malik Beasley For ‘Getting In His Feelings’ Over Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Disrespectful’ Shimmy

Tonight’s NBA action featured a huge matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons. The two dark-horse contenders of the East were battling for a seeding position and attempting to claim the No. 5 spot. While the game was a competitive battle, a small altercation between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley is what fans are discussing.

Advertisement

With 10 seconds to go and the Bucks leading, Beasley went up for a clutch 3-point shot but was blocked into a different realm by the Greek Freak. To further cement his clutch defensive play, Giannis hit Beasley with his own shimmy celebration, which became a staple in his celly arsenal after hitting a three ball.

Well, Beasley did not like Giannis mocking him at the moment, especially with his own move. As soon as he stood up, he shoved the nine-time All-Star and gave him an earful. As the game drew closer to the end, Giannis attempted to reconcile the situation, but Beasley, who nearly had tears in his eyes, kept pushing him away and denying the apology.

GIANNIS BLOCKS BEASLEY AND DOES THE SHIMMY LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/VoY2FsDwSZ — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) April 12, 2025

Unfortunately for Beasley, NBA Twitter (now known as X) is roasting him for his poor reaction to the block. “Beasley been talking to the bucks bench the whole game and now he wanna cry? fake demon,” wrote one person. A second person added, “Clearly joking lmao why bro get in his feelings.”

One person who was smiling through all this was Giannis. The Greek Freak was clearly making a playful jab at Malik, who was previously his teammate. Clearly, the 28-year-old star didn’t take it that way, regardless of whether it was a friend who was doing it. Maybe he was just mad about the loss.

The Bucks and Pistons seeds are now set for the NBA playoffs

Speaking of loss, the No. 6-seeded Pistons are now set to go four games against the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks. The new ‘Bad Boys’ just defeated the Knickerbockers yesterday in a close matchup, although New York was missing several key players.

It should be a strong opening series that could go either way. The Pistons’ resurgence in the latter half of the season came out of nowhere, so their confidence is at an all-time high, but can the squad better a healthy Jalen Brunson and company? We already know who Shaq thinks will win the matchup.

As for the No. 5 seeded Bucks, they will go toe-to-toe with the No. 4 seeded Indiana Pacers. Even though Milwaukee will enter the series without Dam,e they are the winners of seven straight games and have shown they can play competitive ball regardless of who is on the court.

The Pacers are not to be taken lightly, though. The squad made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, which came with a series win over the Bucks, but they were swept by the eventual NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

Playoff basketball has finally arrived.