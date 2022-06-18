‘Now we know why Michael Jordan couldn’t be on dancing with the stars’: When Jimmy Kimmel tested the Bulls legend’s palming abilities and called him out

Michael Jordan was very talented at a lot of different things in his NBA career, but apparently he can’t do everything as Jimmy Kimmel found out.

The Bulls legend has compiled an incredible list of stories from his playing days in the NBA, from elite level trash talking, to incredible tales of how wildly competitive he was, to of course, his general basketball dominance.

All these things combined have given Jordan his GOAT status. His accolades, championships, and struggles are all remembered side by side with the stories of how he reached there.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first threepeat.

On this day in 1997… despite feeling under the weather, Michael Jordan put together a heroic performance with 38 PTS in Game 5 of the #NBAFinals! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/UAr1Ig4icf — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 11, 2022

Michael Jordan tried palming all sorts of things with Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel had Michael Jordan appear on his show once where he put the Bulls legend to the test. Of course, there’s a lot Jordan can do when it comes to basketball, but how well can he palm things?

Well, Jordan tried out a bunch of different things with Jimmy Kimmel, and to everyone’s surprise, he wasn’t all the way successful.

Kimmel started off with a mannequin head, and Jordan was able to take that in his hands pretty easily. However, the next item wasn’t so easy. Jordan had to try and grab a disco ball, and he simply couldn’t as the glass was too slippery.

Kimmel made a laughing point about this claiming that this is exactly why Jordan couldn’t be a part of the show ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ You can watch the full video here to see what else Jordan tried to palm.

