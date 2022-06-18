‘NBA 2k23 to come out on 16th September 2023’ : Twitter Leak shows release date of NBA 2k23 and GTA 6

NBA 2k23 Release Date : The launch of the latest NBA2k game is a much awaited off-season event for NBA fans.

With the NBA season officially coming to an end, the off-season has officially tipped off. With no NBA action to look forward to, ancillary events take precedence in the NBA fan’s world.

While draft night, trades and free agency are key parts of the off-season, NBA2k’s launch marks another important event in the fan calendar.

Players and fans wait for the game to indulge in debate regarding the ratings first, and then to get to competitive action of their own. The MyCareer and MyTeam modes in particular are extremely popular among the NBA fandom.

While no official date has been revealed, speculation regarding the same has been circulating in NBA circles.

When is NBA2k23 expected to launch?

NBA 2K23 – September 16, 2022



According to a recent leak, the latest version of the NBA2k franchise is set to hit the market on September 16, 2023.

This has been in line with recent trends pertaining to launch of the game. Recent records show that the NBA2k game has always hit the market early in September on a Friday. NBA2k22 was released on September 10 while NBA2k21 hit the market on September 4.

The official announcement is set to be made once the reveal trailer or cover images are launched.

With NBA2k22 having been dismissed as a flop by a lot of fans, 2k Sports would be looking to make a comeback.

Why did fans rate NBA2k22 as below par?

The primary concern raised by fans was regarding the lack of changes from the previous version. Fans criticized the lack of effort from 2k Sports to provide them with a new experience, considering how the game was priced.

There have even been users labeling it the worst 2k game ever.

Another point of criticism was the fixation of the game with microtransactions. The popular MyTeam and MyCareer modes had an excess of microtransaction options which made the game less competitive in the eyes of many.

Users were also let down by the interface of the game. Users also recorded their protest against the so-called “next-gen graphics”.

With such criticism surrounding the 2k22 version, 2k Sports is definitely under pressure to up their game. Competitors such as EA’s NBA Live are lurking to target weaknesses of the flagship product.

Will the latest 2k game be of much relief to the fandom during the long off-season? Or will it be continuing a recent trend of disappointment? We shall find out soon.

