Nuggets’ Depth Suffers Big Loss with Inclusion of 2 Key Players on Injury Report Ahead of Game 4 vs Timberwolves

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets finally responded like the defending champions they are and registered a 117-90 win in Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The biggest factor in the win was the Nuggets limiting Anthony Edwards to just 19 points. Lockdown defender Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played a huge role, alongside Christian Braun, in combating the persistent scoring threat of the T-Wolves. However, KCP’s name featuring in the injury report for Game 4 might prove to be worrisome for the Nuggets fans.

Advertisement

As per the Nuggets’ latest injury report, Caldwell-Pope has been listed as ‘Questionable’ for tonight’s game at Target Center due to a right abdominal contusion. Apart from KCP, the Nuggets have also included back-up guard Reggie Jackson on the injury list. The 13-year NBA vet is also listed as ‘Questionable’ because of a left calf contusion.

Meanwhile, Nuggets’ lead guard Jamal Murray continues to battle his left calf strain. He has been listed as “Questionable” as well in the report.

This injury report is concerning because the Nuggets’ lack the bench depth due to their injury woes could impact their performance on the road. While KCP isn’t a big-time offensive player, the Colorado-based franchise can be lost without him on the defensive end.

If Murray defines the offensive in the perimeter, the 31-year-old vet gives them a defensive identity. The Nuggets will need their main guns to quieten the lively Timberwolves squad before the series moves back to Denver. So fans would hope the ‘questionable’ players can suit up for the game.

The Nuggets have their work cut out for them

Denver has been slow off the gates in this series, almost putting themselves in too deep a hole to get out of. The offense has been less dynamic and heavily reliant on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have been inconsistent, with Murray’s shot selection also being questionable during many junctures.

Apart from their offensive woes, the team is leaky on the fast-break, which is a recipe for disaster against a young and athletic team like the Timberwolves.

During Game 3, they limited their mistakes and delivered arguably their most balanced offensive effort in the postseason. However, Anthony Edwards and Co will come out hot after suffering their first defeat of the 2024 playoffs. Jokic and Co. can’t afford the lapses that almost cost them the first-round series against the Lakers.

Meanwhile, after nabbing his third MVP award, the Joker would love to shut down critics who felt that he didn’t deserve the award. On the flip side, tone-setter Anthony Edwards would be waiting to reinforce his dominance. Thus, the stage is set for a tasty Game 4 battle that can make or break the Nuggets’ season