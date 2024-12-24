Nuggets Trade Rumors: Jeff Teague Backs Cam Johnson Fit Over Zach Lavine

Rumors of Zach LaVine potentially going to the Denver Nuggets started gaining traction after the Chicago Bulls star scored a season-high 36 points to deliver a shocking road win at TD Garden against the defending Champions, the Boston Celtics. Pundits like Tim Legler soon started explaining in their post-game analysis why a Wing like LaVine would be a perfect fit for the situation in Denver.

However, Jeff Teague has a better candidate to offer to the Nuggets’ front office. Cam Johnson.

The 36-year-old admitted on his Club 520 Podcast that Nikola Jokic desperately needs a running mate to compete in the West despite averaging all-time numbers himself. But Teague didn’t think that LaVine was a good fit for the Joker and Co., contrary to popular opinion. “Na that’s not the one [LaVine] I think they need,” he said.

One of his co-hosts joked that Teague probably thinks Cam Johnson is a better fit than LaVine, and the former NBA star unironically agreed. He also addressed the accusations that he advocates for Johnson whenever a team needs a Wing to better themselves. “I just recognize good basketball players that fit [within the team’s situation]…He just fit the team[the Nuggets].”

At this point, however, co-host DJ Wells pointed out that Teague has been suggesting Cam Johnson’s name literally at every single trade scenario.

“He [Johnson] fit every team’s needs tho. Like he’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on steroids. Like KCP is good, but KCP not getting 28,30 on back-to-back nights. Cam Johnson is a hell of a Wing,” Teague defended his position. He also pointed out that the 28-year-old’s 4-year, $94.5 million contract makes him a worthwhile investment for any team in the league.

Meanwhile, co-host Be-Hen pointed out that signing Johnson will allow Denver enough room to sign another decent role player. But LaVine’s 5-year, $215 million deal won’t allow that.

The Club 520 crew is not incorrect in their assessment of the Nets small forward’s value. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 48.8 % shooting. Those are good numbers for someone on a contract like that of Johnson. But the Nuggets won’t be sleeping on LaVine either.

Zach LaVine is a good fit for the Nuggets

Thursday’s Bulls-Celtics game revealed a lot of the things that could convince the Nuggets to sign LaVine. The 29-year-old is a prolific scorer of the basketball, who can initiate his own moves. Jokic currently has a lot of workload as the floor general of the Nuggets.

A wing like LaVine, who can shoot threes, drive to the basket, shoot mid-range jumpers, and is a threat close to the rim as well, can be an invaluable asset to take the burden of offensive production off the Serbian. The Bulls shooting guard is also averaging 22 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 50.1 % shooting. So he can be that elusive All-Star running mate Jokic has needed for a long time.

LaVine has been linked to many trade rumors in the past few seasons. But he has remained in Chicago because his massive contract has deterred a lot of suitors. The Nuggets can afford LaVine if they offload Michael Porter Jr., who has failed to live up to the expectations of his massive salary.

But the Nuggets won’t be upset with Cam Johnson either if the LaVine trade doesn’t go through. The Nuggets are currently fifth in the West with a 15-11 record. Any new addition will give them a much needed boost before the All-Star break.