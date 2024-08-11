mobile app bar

“Nuit Nuit”: Stephen Curry Enlightens Rachel Nichols On His Hoodie Following USA Gold Win

Advait Jajodia
Published

Stephen Curry (L), and Rachel Nichols (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry had one of the greatest performances in Olympic history during the gold medal match between the USA and France. He followed the breathtaking display by further impressing the basketball world with his outfit later on.

The sharpshooter even explained the meaning behind this “Nuit Nuit” hoodie that he donned when Rachel Nichols asked him about it.

Nichols caught Curry during what seemed like Team USA’s celebration after winning the gold medal and asked him about the significance of the hoodie that he had on. Curry simply disclosed that it meant “Night Night” translated into French before doing his iconic celebration.

“I gotta ask about the shirt,” Nichols said.

“Nuit nuit. In France we say that instead of night night. I don’t know what else to say,” Curry responded.

Steph’s “Nuit Nuit” celebration was at full display during the action-packed encounter against Victor Wembanyama and co. at the Bercy Arena. The two-time NBA MVP lit the arena on fire, knocking down eight three-pointers.

Especially during the dying minutes of the contest, Curry entertained the entire sporting world with a once-in-a-lifetime showing as he recorded four three-pointers.

During these 2 minutes, the arena exploded with “ooohhs” and all members of Team USA copied Curry as he did his customary “Night Night” celebration.

This celebration is relatively new. During the Golden State Warriors title run in 2022, Curry first unveiled the same gesture after getting a clutch bucket. The move instantly received love from basketball enthusiasts from around the world.

Months after the 2022 season concluded, Steph explained the origins of the gesture on the ManningCast.

“It started with just some self-talk. It was the Denver series, in our first round, it was game three a minute left in the game. I was talking to myself like ‘we got to finish it, we got to put this to bed, we gotta put them to sleep’”.

“And I made a layup and I did it to myself and didn’t realize it was kind of a thing and then uh people picked up on it. So I had a lot more opportunities down the stretch of the playoffs to bring it out and pull it out once we close out a game or series,” Curry said.

Just because of the situation he was in – playing in his first Olympics finals alongside some of the best players in the league – the “Nuit Nuit” must’ve felt better than any of the times that Curry ever pulled out the “Night Night” celebration.

