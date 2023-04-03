Where is Adama Sanogo From? What is UConn Power Forward’s Ethnicity and Relation With Jonathan Kuminga?

Apr 1, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) reacts after a play against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The most sought-after tournament of the year is about to come to an end tonight. After an entire month of ‘madness’, March Madness is set to reach an epic conclusion. The Championship Game is between #4 seed UConn and #5 seed San Diego State. Leading the Huskies is Adama Sanogo.

Sanogo put up a huge performance in Final Four, helping the Huskies take down the Hurricanes with ease. Adama scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and blocked 2 shots. He helped the Huskies beat the Hurricanes 72-59.

The 13-point margin of victory was the smallest the Huskies had had all tournament long. His dominating performance in the tournament has led people to wonder more about the big.

Where is Adama Sanogo from? What are his ethnicity and religion?

Born on February 12th, 2002, Adama Sanogo is from the Republic of Mali. He grew up watching and playing football(soccer) before switching to basketball in 2014. He played for Our Savior New American School in New York in High School. From there, he transferred to The Patrick School in New Jersey after a change in the coaching staff. Sanogo averaged 13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in his senior year.

A four-star recruit, he joined the University of Connecticut in 2020. He is one of the two starters to return to the team for the 2022-23 season. Sanogo is currently playing in his sophomore season and has started all 38 games this year. He’s averaging 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds so far this season. A Malian national, Sanogo has won Gold for his country playing in the U-16 FIBA African Championship in 2017.

Sanogo is Muslim by religion and is fasting for Ramadan while leading the Huskies into the NCAA Championship Game.

UConn’s Adama Sanogo Is Fasting for Ramadan and Leading His Team#University pic.twitter.com/CuQPeV2eZi — Rohit Chouhan (@itsrohitchouhan) April 3, 2023

How do Sanogo and Jonathan Kuminga know each other?

Jonathan Kuminga is having an incredible sophomore season with the Golden State Warriors. He played some key minutes during the 2022 Championship and is getting even better this year around. While he is dominating, so is Adama Sanogo. JK saw his performance against the Hurricanes and knew he had to tweet something in support.

Make us proud sanogo

He’s him 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jonathan Kuminga 🇨🇩 (@JonathanKuming6) April 2, 2023

That’s how we call Adama sanogo 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jonathan Kuminga 🇨🇩 (@JonathanKuming6) April 2, 2023

This led people to question how they knew each other. Well, it isn’t too complicated. The pair were together at Our Savior New American School and then both of them transferred to The Patrick School. While Sadomo went to UConn in 2020, Kuminga reclassified and went to NBA G League.

While I’m not sure who the other Warriors are rooting for, I know for a fact that Kuminga will be wearing the Huskies colors.