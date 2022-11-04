Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Spurs? Clippers Release Availability Report Ahead of Matchup Against Former Team

The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-4 to start the 2022-23 NBA season. Kawhi Leonard, even though he had been brought back to the lineup this season, has only played two of the eight games. He came off the bench in the two games he played for around 21 minutes each time.

It has not been easy for the Clippers so far, and things do not seem to be looking any better. They recorded back-to-back wins against the Houston Rockets after dropping four straight games to the Suns, Thunder, and Pelicans.

Tonight they head to San Antonio, where they take on the Spurs before heading home for a 4-game homestand. As the team makes its way to SA, fans wonder whether Kawhi Leonard will suit up against his former team or will he sit this one out as well.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?

The Los Angeles Clippers are heading into San Antonio short-handed yet again. Their recent injury report shows Kawhi Leonard is OUT for tonight’s game.

Kawhi Leonard is OUT again tomorrow for the Clippers, as expected. Robert Covington, Moussa Diabate, and Jason Preston are also out vs. the Spurs. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 3, 2022

Not only Kawhi but Robert Covington and two other players are also out. This means Paul George and the rest of the guys would have to fight hard and try to secure another win without their key players.

