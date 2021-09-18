“Clippers will win championships before Intuit Dome opens to public”: Steve Ballmer vows to open $2 billion arena after winning NBA titles with Kawhi Leonard and co

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is confident about his team winning an NBA title before they make their debut in their new arena in the 2024-25 season.

The LA Clippers for long have lacked an individual identity for themselves. The franchise play in the same arena as their rivals LA Lakers. For years the Clippers have been mocked as the step-child of LA. Though the Lakers are a much more popular and decorated franchise, the Clippers are trying to find their segment of fans.

However, playing at Staples Center has always been a hurdle in the franchise’s way of developing an individual identity. The people of LA have always considered Staples as a home for the Lakers. The Clippers are often called the team at the basement of the Staples Arena.

The franchise made several attempts in the past to build a legacy for the franchise but failed. The arrival of the Lob City in 2011 had generated a large loyal fan base for the Clippers. However, the team didn’t achieve much success and had to break up in 2017.

The Clippers made another attempt to build a foundation for the franchise by signing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, which is yet to achieve its true potential. The franchise recently announced that they would be shifting to a new arena in Inglewood by the 2024-25 season.

Steve Ballmer expects the Clippers to win a chip before they reach Inglewood

The Clippers’ new arena in Inglewood will be known as Intuit Dome. The construction of the arena will be complete by the 2024-25 season. The new arena is estimated to cost Ballmer $2B+. However, the former Microsoft CEO feels this has been overdue for a long time.

We needed to say, We’re our own guys. We don’t play in the same place as the other guys. We’re going to have our own identity, Ballmer told ESPN. We’re good now, and we’re going to be good year in and year out. We’re going to build our own building, more of our own identity, more of our own personality.

At the same time, Ballmer expects the Clippers to win a chip when asked about the wait to open in 2024.

The franchise made its first conference finals debut this year, and in what many believe, would have been crowned champion hadn’t Kawhi Leonard sustained an injury in the semi-finals. Paul George has a resurrection year with the franchise after a string of poor performances in the 2020 Bubble.

The hiring of Tye Lou has proved to be a successful signing for the organization and shall reap its benefits in the coming years.

The 2021-22 season will be a challenging year for the LA Clippers, with Kawhi Leonard missing a major chunk of the season. However, the team has signed Kawhi and PG 13 on max contracts, thus securing the team’s future.