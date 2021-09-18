“Bobby Portis really did that to Chris Paul?!”: When the Bucks forward chose to play a cheeky prank on the Suns star during game 6 of the NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis had a hilarious competitive moment with Chris Paul during the 2021 NBA Finals

The 2021 NBA Finals were simply incredible. Giannis Antetokounmpo going up against Chris Paul never quite seemed like a matchup we’d relish as much in the past. However, during these past finals, both parties proved to everyone watching why their clash was well worth the watch.

Sure the level of basketball was extremely high, however, this was also a matchup filled with narratives, which only made it that much sweeter in the eyes of the fan. And just one of these was Bobby Portis.

The 26-year-old has always been by Milwaukee fans, during his time there at least. And that escalated to an even higher level during the Finals series against the Suns, where he always managed to give the team energy during his time on the court.

But, it isn’t just his play that did this. No, no, no, sometimes Portis had to get pretty creative with what he did. And due to this, he once had a pretty hilarious coming together with Chris Paul in game-6.

Let’s get into it.

Bobby Portis refuses to let Chris Paul talk to Scott Foster after he is fouled early in the fourth quarter

We won’t lie, during the NBA Finals, despite being neutral fans, we loved us some Bobby Portis as well.

Don’t get us wrong, he isn’t some star level that needs to be on the watchlist of every NBA fan in the world. However, the man did make some massive shots during important parts of the game. And no matter who the player is, you can’t really hate that, can you?

But as we said, the man indulged in other activities as well, while on the court. And one of them hilariously involved Chris Paul. Peep the YouTube clip below.

Again, man do we love us some Bobby Portis.

