Basketball

“Bobby Portis really did that to Chris Paul?!”: When the Bucks forward chose to play a cheeky prank on the Suns star during game 6 of the NBA Finals

"Bobby Portis really did that to Chris Paul?!": When the Bucks forward chose to play a cheeky prank on the Suns star during game 6 of the NBA Finals
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“The Los Angeles Lakers have no egos, only love for the game”: Dwight Howard reveals how the “old head” Lakers will gel together responding to a question on his Instagram Live
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts