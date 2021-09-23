“Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird”: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver names the four former players on his Mt Rushmore

In an interview with Portland star CJ McCollum, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed the four former players on his Mt Rushmore.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionised how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great time debating over the GOAT and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James on their list.

Let’s see who NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has on his Mt Rushmore.

Adam Silver named Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird as the four former players on his Mt Rushmore.

Back in 2015, Portland star guard CJ McCollum sat down for an interview with the commissioner. In that interview, McCollum asked several amusing questions to Mr Silver and ultimately, asked him about his Mt Rushmore list. CJ asked:

“This is debated around the country on a daily basis in barber shops, at my house, and in my group chats with my friends … Who’s on your NBA Mount Rushmore?”

To which Adam Silver answered smartly:

“Let me begin by saying I don’t think it’s a fair question to the commissioner of the NBA, but I’m not going to try to duck it completely. Let me limit the pool of players first to former players and then number two to former players that I work with on a regular basis.

So number one, Bill Russell, who I’ve been fortunate to spend a lot of time with. He works in the league, and as you know I was just with him in Cleveland when he presented the MVP trophy in the finals. Number two, Michael Jordan, of course one of the owners in our league. Number three, Magic Johnson, who’s a licensee of the league and currently an owner of the WNBA Sparks. And number four, Larry Bird, president of basketball with the Indiana Pacers.

So four gentlemen who we work with on a regular basis and who are on anyone’s list of the greatest players, but I’m being a little bit political by carving out the unique pool of former players who work with the league.”

Of course, the NBA Commissioner was going to have a diplomatic answer up his sleeve for such a controversial question.