“Oh sh*t, I’m so much better than the other guys!” Kevin Durant explains how he knew he was going to make it to the NBA

Kevin Durant faced a rough childhood growing up, which meant he doubted his ability a lot before playing professionally. He discusses how and when he knew for sure that he was headed to the NBA.

Kevin Durant has established his status as a superstar ever since he entered the league in 2007. His ability to score from any position on the court, over any defense is something that has not been witnessed before. His accomplishments speak for the sheer quality he brings to the table, and how he is a certified legend of the game.

However, things were not always the same. Before entering the league, it took KD a full season with the University of Texas to propel his name to the forefront. He was still picked No. 2 in the NBA Draft after big man Greg Oden, whose career fizzled out due to injuries.

Also Read: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

KD discussed how going to college helped him gain some much-needed belief in his ability.

In an interview with longtime friend Michael Beasley, a college superstar himself, KD revealed how he suffered from a lack of confidence coming up the ranks. “So when I didn’t play well, my confidence always took a hit,” KD remarked.

“I got to college and I was just like ‘oh sh*t, I’m better than him, better than him. He can’t shake me, he can’t stop me.’”* KD’s choice of university was also fascinating. Despite attracting serious attention from big names like Duke, UConn, and Kentucky, KD chose Texas as he “wanted to set his own path”.

“I started gaining that confidence and then after a while, I’m like… this is my life now.” Once KD had the belief, it didn’t take him long before he started ridiculing his opposition. In his freshman year, the former MVP averaged 26-11, establishing himself as a once-in-a-lifetime prospect.

It is now well known how teams like the Boston Celtics were willing to fully sabotage their rosters to tank and get hold of Durant. 15 years removed from his draft, KD is now universally regarded among the best basketball players of the last decade.

Also Read: Kevin Durant and NBA Twitter react as Warriors star drains three after three during recent practice session

Despite doubts regarding his lanky frame and strength, KD went on to prove his haters wrong every step of the way. We hope the 2-time champ gives us many more moments of unbridled joy.