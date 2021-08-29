“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples from Donda and requested feedback and reviews.

Donda is possibly the hip-hop legend’s most hyped release in his storied music career. West has put in immense amounts of work into conceptualizing what promises to be remembered as a classic album.

Kanye has been teasing the release for several weeks now. The non-explicit version was released on Apple Music this morning and has immediately garnered immense traction.

“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant was preparing to lead Team USA for Tokyo Olympics in early July. This was a time when Donda was still slated to be released along with a whole host of other albums that month.

However, the Chicago-born rapper seemed to be discontent with his own work at the time. He continued to make changes to his album, resulting in delays. During this timeframe, he live-streamed himself working on the album with some selected viewers.

He also sent samples to people to help him tweak his work depending on the feedback. And it seems that 2-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant was among those people. The Nets superstar opened up about his experience while watching the master producer at work:

Among those who advised Kanye on what they liked and didn’t like about Donda when it was being put together: Kevin Durant. “He’s a master at his craft,” KD said during the Olympics, talking about his experience listening to the then-still-in-progress album earlier this summer. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 29, 2021

