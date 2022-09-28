“Oh Sh*t, You Do Fit”: 7ft Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Recalls Being Pulled Over by a Cop

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal narrates a hilarious instance of a cop pulling him over for overspeeding in a Buick.

One of the most dominant players to ever play the game, Shaquille O’Neal had opponents beat with his mere physical presence, standing above seven-feet tall. The former Lakers center was a terror in the paint, shattering rims and backboards on a nightly basis.

While the Big Diesel’s size might have been a boon for his pro basketball career, it was a mixed blessing. Given Shaq’s physical attributes, it’s safe to assume the Hall of Famer has challenges in his day-to-day activities compared to an average Joe.

At mere 13 years old, Shaq stood at 6ft 6′, shooting up to 6ft 10′ by the time he was age 16. Thus it’s no surprise that the LSU graduate would have been the tallest in his batch. With a 22 shoe size, one can’t imagine the former Lakers center just driving into the mall for some shopping.

Also read: “I cut two Ferraris apart and superglued them together”: Shaquille O’Neal on how he devised a plan to fit himself into the Italian luxury supercar

Speaking of driving, one can imagine Shaq in no less than a customized SUV. However, the fifteen-time All-Star managed in a Buick too.

Shaquille O’Neal recalls a hilarious instance with a cop involving him overspeeding.

It’s common knowledge that Shaq draws public attention wherever he goes, and this could have been the case even if he wasn’t an NBA superstar. Standing over 7 feet tall and weighing 325lbs, it isn’t difficult to spot an individual of the Diesel’s size.

During a recent podcast, the three-time Finals MVP narrated an instance of a cop pulling him over in a Buick, only to be surprised at the fact that he fitted into a car.

“I had so many people ask me about Buick, that I went out and bought one, and one day I was driving from Atlanta to Florida, speeding, and then a cop pulled me over. ‘License and registration, please,’ and then when he came at the window, he said, ‘Oh sh*t, you really do fit,’ and he let me go, I was in a Buick, I fit.”

Well, there is no denying that being genetically gifted is a double-edged sword for the Big Diesel. The former Lakers superstar pulls off the ‘gentle giant’ tag with absolute ease.

Also read: “1 Hour Adrenaline Rush That A Game 7 Of The NBA Finals Will Give You”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Candid Confession on Being DJ Diesel