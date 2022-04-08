“I cut two Ferraris apart and superglued them together”: Shaquille O’Neal on how he devised a plan to fit himself into the Italian luxury supercar

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal narrates a hilarious story of purchasing two Ferraris after being told he was too big to fit in one.

Well, not every day do you see an individual of the size of Shaquille O’Neal. The Lakers legend was a physical specimen with a freakish athletic ability, the biggest nightmare of every basketball rim. Shaq’s seven-foot frame was a double-edged sword for him.

Though Shaq’s physicality helped him intimidate the opposition on the court, it caused hurdles in his day-to-day activities. The three-time Finals MVP had to have clothes specially stitched for him and couldn’t fit in most of the public transport.

Fortunately for Shaq, his NBA success brought millions of dollars, making life comfortable. The Big Diesel has a penchant for automobiles, evident from his customized car collection.

Inspired by the cut classic Scarface, Shaq purchased the 1963 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible. Some of his other hot wheels include a customized Chevrolet Express G1500, Escalade, and a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Also read: “I spent a whole day in jail for destroying a beige Toyota Corolla”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals getting highly inspired by The Incredible Hulk

However, nothing tops his decision of buying a Ferrari, not one but two of them. The Inside the NBA analyst’s genetically gifted physicality compelled him to do so.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals how he joined two Ferraris.

While purchasing a Ferrari is a distant dream for thousands, Shaq bought two together only to join them into one. During a conversation with television host Conan O’Brien, the Diesel narrated a story about how a salesman at the Ferrari dealership told him he was too big to sit in the supercar.

“You know when I first came from Baton Rouge. Beverley Hills, you see all those fancy cars come by. So one day, I see a Ferrari come by, and I was like I want one of those guys. So when I went, there was this guy who said, ‘You’re too big,’ and I hate those words. So one of those guys was like maybe you gotta buy two and cut one and a half and put them together. I was like, you know what, maybe I will. I’ll take that one and that one, and I got a Ferrari. I cut them apart and superglued them together.”

True to his statements, the two-time scoring champion would replace the factory fuel tank with a special front-mounted tank to allow the Shaq more legroom, setting the seats back nine inches. The two-tone black and grey interior was modified with wider aftermarket seats, which The Big Agave had embroidered with his Shaq-Superman logo. A bespoke Alpine sound system was also fitted.

Also read: “I quit because I got caught stealing fries”: Shaquille O’Neal shares his experience of working at McDonald’s for a day

The Big Diesel truly knew how to live life king size, never letting his size get in the way.