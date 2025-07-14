“OKC is Built For the Next 10 Years”: Paul Pierce Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Shouldn’t Go to Western Conference

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken steps to remain competitive by acquiring defensive anchor Myles Turner this offseason, but with Damian Lillard expected to miss the entire upcoming season, the team faces an uphill climb back to the playoffs. As uncertainty surrounds the franchise’s direction, speculation has also been built about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo’s days in Milwaukee are numbered. Though the two-time MVP has stayed relatively quiet this offseason, that hasn’t stopped analysts from forecasting where he might land next.

Paul Pierce made it clear that he likes Giannis in Milwaukee. It’s hard not to admire a homegrown star who sticks with a franchise through its ups and downs and eventually leads it to success. But if the nine-time All-Star is set on leaving the Bucks, Pierce insists that he make sure to end up on an Eastern Conference team.

At 30 years old and with nearly every major accolade already under his belt, Giannis’ main priority is winning more championships. But while he continues to elevate his game year after year, it’s become increasingly apparent that his supporting cast is struggling to keep pace. This is exactly why Pierce believes the future Hall of Famer should steer clear of the loaded Western Conference.

“The East is where it’s at right now, with all the injuries, even to his own teammates in which they bought out,” Pierce said of Giannis and the Bucks on SPEAK. “The window is open in the East to get to the Finals. So a trade somewhere else that’s not in the East would mean you’re going to go through the gauntlet in the West.”

Unlike the Eastern Conference, which will be plagued by season-long injuries to Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jayson Tatum, the West is once again locked and loaded. The conference is so stacked, even LeBron James and Luka Doncic aren’t locks to make the postseason in LA. Nor are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green in Golden State.

“Teams like Houston, Denver getting better. We already know OKC is built for the next 10 years,” the Celtics legend continued. “Then, who knows what’s gonna happen with Golden State. You never can count them out.” Ruling out a move to the Western Conference for Giannis, Pierce offered his take on the ideal landing spot for the 12-year veteran.

“But the East is a different story … If they can realize that with Giannis, you’re always one major piece away. So I would say Milwaukee, stay there,” Pierce stated. “There’s no other place. Milwaukee is the place … If you bring Giannis to Miami where you’re able to keep Bam and not relinquish some of your major pieces like Herro, it could work. But I don’t see Milwaukee dealing with Miami.”

Unable to come up with a realistic landing spot for Giannis, Pierce believes Milwaukee remains the best home for the superstar forward. While it’s still certainly possible that the Greek Freak is moved this summer, it seems the Bucks’ front office is doing everything they can to keep him happy and succeeding.