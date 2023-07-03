HomeSearch

“Dillon Brooks Got $80,000,000??”: LeBron James’ Lakers Teammate Throws Shade at Former Grizzlies Guard’s Newest Contract

Advait Jajodia
|Published July 03, 2023

Apr 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts toward Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies finished 2nd in the regular season this year but failed to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Following their first-round exit, reports suggested that the franchise wasn’t inclined in retaining Dillon Brooks. Despite earlier speculations of Brooks having no suitors in the market, the Guard has signed a four-year, $80,000,000 deal with the Houston Rockets. Many analysts and basketball fans were stunned after learning about the Rockets’ recent free agency deal, including LeBron James’ Lakers teammate Taurean Prince.

Dillon Brooks took on the villain role early in the season, talking trash to his opponents and being as physical as required. LeBron James was one of many players with whom he had quite the interaction. Carrying their regular season rivalry into the playoffs, Brooks wouldn’t stop disrespecting ‘King James’. Apart from calling the Los Angeles Lakers superstar ‘old’, the former Oregon Duck also challenged Bron to score 40 points on him. Despite all the one-sided trash-talk, it was Bron who ultimately got the last laugh as he led the Purple & Gold to a 4-2 series win against Memphis.

Taurean Prince likes a tweet ridiculing Dillon Brooks’ $80 million contract

Taurean Prince was one of the many new additions to the Los Angeles Lakers roster. After Prince signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the LA franchise, LeBron co-signed the acquisition by posting on his Instagram story. A Laker now, Prince seems to be getting in on his side’s rivalry with Dillon Brooks.

The 29-year-old portrayed himself to be in shock after learning about the details of Brooks’ latest contract. As per his social media activity, the Forward liked a tweet by LakeShowYo which was captioned “Dillon Brooks got paid $80 million??” Take a look at the screenshot on @Klutch_23’s tweet.

Whether or not Brooks deserves it, he has managed to land himself quite a lucrative deal.

Houston Rockets have had a busy free agency

The Houston Rockets have been in the rebuild phase ever since the Chris Paul-James Harden era came to an end. Having drafted Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, the team is now adding established stars to the roster. Other than Brooks, the Texas side has signed Fred VanVleet on a three-year $130 million deal. Further, the front office even added Jock Landale to the squad, offering the big man a reasonable four-year, $32 million contract.

The Rockets have been a lottery-bound team for the past few years now. With all their offseason activities, it seems like the franchise is finally aiming to go back to its glory days.

