Anthony Edwards soars past LaMelo Ball in Top 100 ranking, despite basic logic, and recent $40,000 homophobia fine

ESPN makes highly controversial choice while ranking Anthony Edwards and All-Star LaMelo Ball

We aren’t sure what in the world happened, but all of a sudden LaMelo Ball has been believed to become the most overrated player in the history of the NBA.

One second there are analysts, players, and fans alike singing this young man’s praises. The next, the analysts suddenly don’t remember his name, and the fans suddenly believe every young player in the NBA is leagues ahead of him. And one such player in this conversation lately, has been Anthony Edwards.

Now, especially for just 2 years in the league, the Ant-Man has been pretty incredible.

His offensive talent has already started to enter full bloom, while his assist, rebounds, and efficiency numbers also seem to be skyrocketing.

What’s more, he was a rallying force behind the Wolves making the playoffs for the first time since Jimmy Butler was there. And even if they were ousted in the first round, they played valiantly.

But somehow, just that alone has convinced many that LaMelo Ball was lucky to even be part of the same draft class as him. However, until now at least, it was just some obtuse Minnesota fans who thought that way.

But hooo boy, apparently that is not the case any longer, despite the insane $40,000 fine he had to pay recently.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2022

Without any further ado, let’s dive into it, shall we?

Also Read: “The dinosaurs was they pets”: Jordan Clarkson claimed humans grew 3-times as big as dinosaurs

LaMelo Ball is ranked far lower than ‘Top-25 player’ Anthony Edwards by ESPN in latest rankings

Now, we’re sure there are fans on here asking what’s wrong with the selection of the Ant-Man in the top 25. And our response to that is, we have absolutely no problem with it.

Our problem is the spot LaMelo Ball has been ranked at.

Take a look at the tweet below.

LaMelo Ball was the only Hornets player ranked the NBA Top 100. He was ranked 41st. Agree or Disagree? pic.twitter.com/hHy9OAwrI2 — Hornets Culture 🐝 (@hornetsculture) September 20, 2022

And just in case you were wondering about Anthony Edwards, take a look at this one below.

One thing @ZachLowe_NBA brought up on the pod: ESPN is releasing its top 100 players in the NBA as voted by a panel. 100-26 were revealed today. No KAT, Gobert or Edwards. That means all 3 are in the top 25. Q: How many teams have 3 players in the top 25 of the list?

A: 1. https://t.co/x9AdMVqhGC — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 20, 2022

LaMelo Ball was the Rookie of the Year, already has an All-Star mention, and lead a franchise, with a coach who just didn’t know how to give the right players, the right amount of game time, to the play-in tournament. Twice.

Compared to that, Edwards has made the playoffs once, where he bowed out in the first round after 6 games.

Amazing for a young player in a vacuum. Just not good enough to justify the chasm between them in these rankings by ESPN.

And, in case you were wondering about this being a difference in stats, here are their numbers from last season compared.

The Ant-Man averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Melo on the other hand 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, while shooting 42.9% from the field, and 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Further note, Anthony Edwards had players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley, and Jaden McDaniels around him.

LaMelo Ball? Gordon Hayward barely played, Terry Rozier looked like a fraud, and Miles Bridges was the only one who played well. And yet they made the play-in.

But here is the true difference between them, that needs to be understood.

Anthony Edwards is one of those players that can shine in any system. No matter what’s happening around him, he has the sheer force of will and the talent to get his. A Kevin Durant-type player, during his early years.

LaMelo Ball, comparatively isn’t the kind of player you slot into a system. He is the system.

Sure, he can play in any way that’s needed. But his true strength is making the players around him better, while he gets his as well.

Who you choose out of the two is completely up to you.

But this much of a difference?

That’s shambolic behavior.

Also Read: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Talks About How Kobe Bryant Helped “A Skinny Kid From Congo” Become An NBA Champion