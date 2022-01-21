“OLD, SLOW, BRICKS, FENSE, as in no D, and ENCH as in no bench”: Charles Barkley gives his brutally honest take on the LA Lakers’ recent performances

NBA veteran and TNT analyst Charles Barkley’s straightforward take on the LA Lakers’ performance so far.

The 2021-22 season has been a disappointing outing for the Lakers thus far, struggling to be a +500 team. The signing of former MVP Russell Westbrook hasn’t paid any dividends but has been a liability for the team. The group of veterans on the roster has failed to keep up with the pace of the league.

Their recent embarrassing loss to the Pacers has had Lakers fans fuming. According to reports, head coach Frank Vogel’s job is in jeopardy. Though he took a bold decision to bench Westbrook in the final minutes of the game against the Pacers, the purple and gold team couldn’t get the W.

During the recent off-season, Rob Pelinka and co decided to sign several veteran players like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Trevor Ariza. The acquiring of Westbrook led to them parting ways with a group of young talent consisting of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Recently, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley gave his honest assessment of the Lakers, with the team falling to a 22-23 record in the west.

Charles Barkley describes the Lakers’ season in five words.

Barkley has never shied away from speaking his mind. The Suns MVP had been skeptical of the Lakers roster from the start of the season, calling them a bunch of old a** geezers. Sir Charles has been critical of Anthony Davis’ durability as well. With AD being out due to injury, the struggles have only increased for the Lakers.

The TNT analyst believes Westbrook and Vogel are being made the scapegoat for the array of errors committed by the higher-ups. However, he seemed critical of the Lakers’ recent performances, putting out the following statement.

“OLD. SLOW. BRICKS. FENSE, as in no ‘D,”‘ said Barkley. “And ‘ENCH’ as in no bench.”

It’s disappointing to see the efforts of superstar LeBron James go to waste, who is on a quest for his 5th title. James is currently averaging 28.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 6.4 APG. The 37-year old superstar is shooting above 50% from the field, throwing down some monster dunks.

The Lakers have been horrid on the defensive side of schemes. The roster seems to be a complete miscast, with Westbrook leading the way. AD’s injury woes continue to be a hurdle for the team, as the eight-time All-Star, when healthy, is a top 10 player.

Social media is buzzing with news of the Lakers front office making a big decision ahead of the trade deadline.