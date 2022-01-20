“I’m imploring people not to get too attached to Ballsack Sports”: Daryl Morey shouts out troll NBA Twitter account amidst Ben Simmons trade rumors swirling across the Internet

Daryl Morey implores NBA fans to not get attached to pretend news reporters and troll Twitter accounts like ‘Ballsack Sports’.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been between a rock and a hard place in the Ben Simmons saga for over 7 months. It’s been abundantly clear that their multiple All-Star, All-NBA selection isn’t going to don 76ers colors anymore.

It seems unlikely that Ben Simmons would ever even play basketball in the city of Philadelphia. His disconnect from the entire team setup has been abrupt and complete. Nobody’s left with any doubts in their minds about the solidity of his intent.

Simmons has eaten fines for every one of the games that he’s missed in the 2021-22 NBA season. It’s literally been more than half a season that he’s sat out of NBA action.

Teams like the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers have displayed interest in Ben. But they’ve all been warded off, given their reported lowball trade offers.

It seems increasingly likely that Ben Simmons becomes the first NBA player to sit out an entire season over a work dispute. No matter who you’re siding with in this situation, it’s not one that is good for the sport.

Daryl Morey hilariously trolls Ballsack Sports for their tweet on a Ben Simmons trade rumor

Amid the increasing frenzy regarding trade activity, one thing is clear – Daryl Morey ain’t looking to be fleeced. Daryl Morey has also made it abundantly clear that he isn’t going to bend to anyone else’s will.

He’s also made it abundantly clear that Internet trolls aren’t exactly the best sources of NBA trade rumors. This is what he had to say in a recent interview with NBC Philadelphia:

“There’s really only one reliable reporter that I know about. I mean we had a trade debated, it might even be this one, that was tweeted out by ‘BallsackSports’. People were treating that like it was a real thing. I’m imploring people not to get to attached to ‘BallsackSports’ tweets.”

76ers President Daryl Morey claiming Ballsack Sports is “The only reliable reporter I know about” on NBC Philadelphia this morning. https://t.co/eMVKYwnjqz pic.twitter.com/24OXDh3946 — Westbrook = $44M Ninja Turtle (@RussDonatello) January 20, 2022

