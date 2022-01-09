Basketball

“Omer Yurtseven is the first rookie to record 15+ rebounds since Shaquille O’Neal”: The Turkish superstar believes there is no ceiling or limit to his potential

"Omer Yurtseven is the first rookie to record 15+ rebounds since Shaquille O'Neal": The Turkish superstar believes there is no ceiling or limit to his potential
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“It's difficult to judge"– FIA can't please everyone claims Alpine driver amidst 2021 inconsistent decisions accusation
Next Article
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Ja Morant playing vs Los Angeles Lakers? Memphis Grizzlies release thigh injury report ahead of matchup against LeBron James and co.
NBA Latest Post
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Ja Morant playing vs Los Angeles Lakers? Memphis Grizzlies release thigh injury report ahead of matchup against LeBron James and co.
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Ja Morant playing vs Los Angeles Lakers? Memphis Grizzlies release thigh injury report ahead of matchup against LeBron James and co.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been listed day-to-day for the huge Sunday night matchup…