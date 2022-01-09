“Omer Yurtseven is the first rookie to record 15+ rebounds since Shaquille O’Neal”: The Turkish superstar believes there is no ceiling or limit to his potential

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven recently became the first rookie to have 15-rebounds in four consecutive games since Shaquille O’Neal.

The Miami Heat defeated NBA’s top-seed Phoenix Suns on Saturday night despite playing with a short-handed roster. The Pat Riley team tied their franchise record with twenty-two made 3-pointers. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson combined for 60-points. Herro shot 60.0% from the field.

It was another silent yet impactful performance from Turkey native Omer Yurtseven. The seven-foot center had 16-rebounds and 8-assists. Yurtseven is proving to be a worthwhile asset for the Heat in the absence of Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, and Jimmy Butler.

The 23-year old has accounted for 12+ rebounds in the last eleven consecutive games. Yurtseven is the only player in Heat franchise history to achieve the above feat that has had big men like Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, and Chris Bosh.

The rookie recently achieved a statistic previously held by one of the most dominating players in NBA history Shaquille O’Neal.

Omer Yurtseven has a bright future ahead of him.

The Heat is the no.3 seed in the eastern conference, holding a 25-15 record. Though consistency has been an issue, the team has managed to say afloat, playing with a depleted roster. However, in this moment of crisis, Erik Spoelstra has discovered a hidden gem in Turkish player Yurtseven.

An undrafted player that has proven to be a wildcard for the Heat. Yurtseven’s ability to rebound and provide screens is noteworthy. When asked about his potential, Yurtseven had the following to say.

“There is no limit, or there is no ceiling.”

Via: Heat Nation

In his last seven games as a starter, Yurtseven has averaged 15.3-rebounds and 12.0-points. Recently, the Turkish native became the first rookie since Shaq to record 15+ rebounds in four consecutive games.

Omer Yurtseven has recorded 15+ rebounds in four consecutive games. The last rookie to have such a streak? Shaquille O’Neal in 1993.@MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/Ig6ARvykh3 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 9, 2022

Though too early, we might be staring at an upcoming All-Star big man after Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antentokounmpo, who could dominate the paint.